(Fox News)   PA officials get naked to make sure people prepare ballots properly   (foxnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.


From her bio:

Due to my struggles with addiction, I have spent time in our county jail and have temporarily lost my driver's license. I've seen first-hand the problems in our jail.

Oh, i think we have a winner here. Excuse me, i have a road trip to plan.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for them, done in a good cause, ladies in charge.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh, I suddenly have a very strong urge to go vote and vote harder than I ever have before
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.

From her bio:

Due to my struggles with addiction, I have spent time in our county jail and have temporarily lost my driver's license. I've seen first-hand the problems in our jail.

Oh, i think we have a winner here. Excuse me, i have a road trip to plan.


Yeah, I know Bethany.  She's the real deal and I'm glad to have her as my at-large councilperson.

/right-click, save picture as desktop.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
something, something, stuffing the ballot box....
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Let me guess, explaining and teaching people how to vote correctly deeply offends Fox News.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
all I got were restraining orders and $3.25
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.

From her bio:

Due to my struggles with addiction, I have spent time in our county jail and have temporarily lost my driver's license. I've seen first-hand the problems in our jail.

Oh, i think we have a winner here. Excuse me, i have a road trip to plan.


Remember the Hot/Crazy scale...
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How do we get Gretchen Whitmer in on this?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Will they go to the poles?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nekkie lawmakers...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.


Damn skippy we are!

/PA native
//long time Delawarian
///3s!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does the ballot still count if the pages are stuck together?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In before people attempt to dismiss their message via body-shaming? Maybe?

/ Good on them
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

somedude210: Huh, I suddenly have a very strong urge to go vote and vote harder than I ever have before


There's a joke in there about voting hard by mail in our town being the equivalent of "hit it and forget it", but I haven't had enough beer to get the wording just right...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wow, the same people that don't mind a white house press conference being used as a campaign rally seem to have a problem with a lying asshole being called out by a government employee.
I'm shocked.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: wow, the same people that don't mind a white house press conference being used as a campaign rally seem to have a problem with a lying asshole being called out by a government employee.
I'm shocked.


wrong goddamend thread. fark it, I'm doing it live
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm already in favor of more women holding elected office. I never realized this was on the table, or I would have quit voting for men altogether.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad they aren't in Missouri, the "Show Me State"
 
Doctor Funkenstein [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the first time in a very long time that I've been proud to be a Pennsylvanian.  Western PA to the rescue!   Love y'inz!
 
mikalmd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess it's better than watching Rodeo Tom selling reverse loans and blurry eyed hammered Joe selling Medicare plans ..
 
Creoena
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It probably says a lot about people that, despite elections being one of the most important things people can participate in and that our ancestors (especially women) had to fight hard for the right to vote, we're resorting to nudity to remind people to vote and to read the instructions when doing so.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: wow, the same people that don't mind a white house press conference being used as a campaign rally seem to have a problem with a lying asshole being called out by a government employee.
actual public servants performing an actual public service. I'm shocked.


There ya go. As with all wrong thread posts is this forsaken timeline, it really wasn't that far off at all.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rotsky: NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I didn't know Pennsylvania girls were this much fun.

From her bio:

Due to my struggles with addiction, I have spent time in our county jail and have temporarily lost my driver's license. I've seen first-hand the problems in our jail.

Oh, i think we have a winner here. Excuse me, i have a road trip to plan.

Yeah, I know Bethany.  She's the real deal and I'm glad to have her as my at-large councilperson.

/right-click, save picture as desktop.


Niiiiiiiice! i like real people. People who have f*cked up already, see the error of their ways and then want to do better? Give me them over these other assholes any day of the week!

/rotsky
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In before people attempt to dismiss their message via body-shaming? Maybe?

/ Good on them


Oh, way to bring that up... like doing a Streisand Effect on it.
Geez.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The one on the left has my chad no longer hanging.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: vudukungfu: wow, the same people that don't mind a white house press conference being used as a campaign rally seem to have a problem with a lying asshole being called out by a government employee.
I'm shocked.

wrong goddamend thread. fark it, I'm doing it live


and here I was about to "Smart" you
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: all I got were restraining orders and $3.25

Who gave you the quarter, Soup?


All of them.

gotta do everything around here myself.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cwheelie: vudukungfu: vudukungfu: wow, the same people that don't mind a white house press conference being used as a campaign rally seem to have a problem with a lying asshole being called out by a government employee.
I'm shocked.

wrong goddamend thread. fark it, I'm doing it live

and here I was about to "Smart" you


meh, buy me an orange whip
 
misanthropicsob [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where are the male officials?
 
JerkStore
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hey girls? Knock it off with the navel rings. They aren't working.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Martian_Astronomer: In before people attempt to dismiss their message via body-shaming? Maybe?

/ Good on them


They're actually going the slut shaming route.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you want to give Bethany Hallam a strong poll, here's where to go:

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/bet​h​anypgh
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is dangerous. I don't want to see nana's ballot down by her navel.
 
