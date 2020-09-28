 Skip to content
Are you a health care worker wanting to see the season premiere of 'SNL'? We have good news
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, I'm not.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yay, they get to see this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE!
 
kroxeldiphibic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
As if 2020 wasn't bad enough for them already.
 
Amper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Haven't they suffered enough?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pete Davidson is the most talented, underused, and relevant performer on that show.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I guess if you've already spent your entire working day arms-deep in faeces, urine, vomit, and puss, while being screamed at by morons, you might as well go to the show and continue the evening the same way.
 
