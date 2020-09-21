 Skip to content
(CNN)   Robert Graetz, the only white pastor to publicly help organize the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott, dead at 92   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was one of the Graetz.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay 2020, you can stop kicking us in the nuts any day now...seriously...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP Mr. Graetz, and further sympathy that your last name is just one letter off from one of the biggest scumbags in Congress.

Then again my last name is one letter off from Wanker.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: Okay 2020, you can stop kicking us in the nuts any day now...seriously...


A man dying at 92 isn't a kick in the nuts. Good guy, good life.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well done, thou good and faithful servant
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alunan: Tarl3k: Okay 2020, you can stop kicking us in the nuts any day now...seriously...

A man dying at 92 isn't a kick in the nuts. Good guy, good life.


The day I cant wipe my ass is the day I want to jump out of a plane with no parachute.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My grandfather who has American Native blood in him and is dark, marched in the Million Man and road the buses in Selma with my mother in tow as a teen (she didn't go to the MM). Now, because of abortion, he has not only lost his deep faith in Catholicism and has signed on with Jim Bakker, but he also votes for tRump.

Goldwater was right.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Hassan Ben Sobr: Well done, thou good and faithful servant


iunderstoodthatreference.gif
 
thornhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got to spend the day with him a few years ago before he became ill. Absolutely incredible and inspiring.
 
khatores
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
He can actually say he has lots of black friends.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Alunan: Tarl3k: Okay 2020, you can stop kicking us in the nuts any day now...seriously...

A man dying at 92 isn't a kick in the nuts. Good guy, good life.


THIS times a google plex!

Rest In Peace, Mr. Graetz. And Thank You.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Alunan: Tarl3k: Okay 2020, you can stop kicking us in the nuts any day now...seriously...

A man dying at 92 isn't a kick in the nuts. Good guy, good life.


I agree, but losing anybody like that hurts...even after a long fulfilling life.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Be like this guy.

When you see people who are different than you being oppressed, don't just turn away.  Help out.  We're all connected, so what is done to them is also done to you.  You could very well be next on the chopping block.

What a mensch.
 
