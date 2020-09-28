 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   3pm Eastern - it's the Fark News Livestream, Monday Edition   (twitch.tv) divider line
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily nothing noteworthy happened over the weekend...
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Btw given that it's 36 days til the election, politics are gonna start trickling in.  Can't avoid it
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drew: Luckily nothing noteworthy happened over the weekend...


Nothing? :D
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over / under on him dropping out of the debates because Biden won't give a piss for him ..
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikalmd: What's the over / under on him dropping out of the debates because Biden won't give a piss for him ..


Ur ine over your head.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mercy, just look at the time!

img.webmd.comView Full Size
 
