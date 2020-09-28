 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans has caught fire. Next, an airplane will assemble itself out of the wreckage and fly away backwards   (youtube.com) divider line
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are you sure they're not just filming Tenet 2?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes... spontaneously... mmmhmmm...

and who benefits if it can finally be bulldozed?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something, something, metaphor for the Trump presidency...
 
FDR Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surprise... New Orleans has a new Pope.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Insurance fraud.

/DRTFA
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read the script, dude. You burn down THEN fall over into the swamp.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A two and a half hour video that is little more than a still image.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's been almost a year since that thing collapsed, and it still looks like it happened last week.

They ever going to clean that sh*t up?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's been almost a year since that thing collapsed, and it still looks like it happened last week.

They ever going to clean that sh*t up?


No legitimate company would take the risk, but a suitcase full of cash and a high temperature fire in just the right place...
 
peachpicker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that poor man's corpse still hanging out the side of it? Christ, I haven't thought about this place in ages, it's shameful that it hasn't been cleared out yet.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That settles it. If there was a hard rock cafe in my city, and I was able to eat there without risking exposure, and I wanted to get a mediocre burger for 25 dollars and feel fat the rest of the day, I still wouldn't.

I can be fat on my own, thank you very much.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It gets closer all the time.
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're cremating the crushed guy in situ?  That's pretty progressive mortuary practices, even by New Orleans standards.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Opacity: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's been almost a year since that thing collapsed, and it still looks like it happened last week.

They ever going to clean that sh*t up?

No legitimate company would take the risk, but a suitcase full of cash and a high temperature fire in just the right place...


Shame, though. If the insurance was going to cover the losses the first time the building got destroyed, what are the odds they do it now?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's been almost a year since that thing collapsed, and it still looks like it happened last week.

They ever going to clean that sh*t up?


I hope they were able to get that body out.  Came across an article about it.  The poor guy's corpse was hanging out of the wreckage a few floors up but they couldn't safely get him out.  So they climbed up and tried to cover him with a tarp.
 
Gravel Road Cop [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

peachpicker: Is that poor man's corpse still hanging out the side of it? Christ, I haven't thought about this place in ages, it's shameful that it hasn't been cleared out yet.


They removed the last remains in August.
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's been almost a year since that thing collapsed, and it still looks like it happened last week.

They ever going to clean that sh*t up?


I think plenty of people would love to, but they're still trying to figure out a way to safely demolish it, which is probably going to be more dangerous and costly than the original construction. At issue is there are a LOT of things directly surrounding it and they can't get inside to set charges or remove enough material to detonate itself inward.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Possibly the most symbolic building in the US right now.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It needs to sink into the LA muck so they can build the strongest hotel in those bayous.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It gets closer all the time.
[s3.amazonaws.com image 450x227]


could.happen.  but Not, Sure.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Not this important, traditional NOLA institution!
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: [Fark user image 800x441]


What?   The curtains?
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ok Subby, you got a belly-laugh out of me over your headline.  Good one.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
...and the Phoenix will rise from the flames anew!
Aw crap it's caught fire again. Stupid Phoenix!
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It gets closer all the time.
[s3.amazonaws.com image 450x227]


2505 seems like an optimistic timeline.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Melted steel beams cannot produce jet fuel!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


subbie wins one internet
 
