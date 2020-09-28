 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Not NOW, Black Death (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Black Death, bubonic plague, Bubonic plague, parts of China, regional government, China's northern neighbour Mongolia, Plague, level-IV emergency response  
•       •       •

579 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 2:49 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Umm...is Tim Burton designing PPE in China now?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's China--once you've had a pandemic, you're just going to want another one a few months later.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Even 2020 is tired of 2020. Just recycling scripts from previous seasons now, thinks we won't notice.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heamer: It's China--once you've had a pandemic, you're just going to want another one a few months later.

Snerk


Bravo
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FFS, what did the cops do now?

/dnrtfa
 
Pinner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe we're all witnessing the peak of our civilization and we're just now starting the fast downhill run.
Scary, but what an awesome time to be alive to see it.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Bubonic plague has never gone away.
It is prevented by proper sanitation and pest control.
People are infected all the time, an average of 7 people a year in the US.
We just know how to treat it now.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
@ Alarmists: A simple round of antibiotics handles it. Just stay away from rodents.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably use bat soups to cure it
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.