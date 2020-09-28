 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Islamic State unleashes their latest weapon of terror in Nigeria: suicide bomber donkeys. Those jackasses   (bbc.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully Richard Stamos can't hit that high F
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Suicide Bomber Donkeys is my Dead Kennedys cover band.
 
Mouser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DBIED: Donkey-borne improvised explosive device
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is it also a door to another dimension?

denofgeek.comView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
when it blows it becomes an ass hole
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nigerian Suicide Bomber Donkeys sounds like a really bad 8-bit shareware video game from the early Nineties.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Look, I know Eeyore was depressed but he didn't need to take other lives with him.
 
