(Slate)   You might think you're a Woke Dad, perhaps the Most Woke (Wokest?) Dad in the neighborhood. But are you enough of a Woke Dad to watch Hulu's "Pen15" with your preteen daughter? Woke   (slate.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno if I'm woke but we've never shied away from talking of menstruation, semen, weird feelings or what not. I can also guarantee you my 13 year old daughter would rather stick a red hot poker up her own butt than watch that show with me. My 10-11 year old will not find it interesting because it isn't horror or eldritch-themed. She'll just walk and out get back to her Gatcha Club and personal YouTube channel.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No I've watched plenty of body horror movies. We can sit and watch Tetsuo the Iron man so she can get woke
 
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first few sentences of that exceed your daily recommended allowance of the word "woke".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone who isn't a black man from the 70's used the term "woke" unironically?
Doesn't it mean cuck or simp or beta or SJW or any of the other "alt-right" terms, for somebody who calls you out for being a sack of shiat?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why people are afraid of dating a writer:
They'll give a detailed account of "men to avoid" and describe you down to your transition sunglasses.

Why people should actually be afraid:
If you don't watch this awkward TV show with your daughter, you're going to get emotionally blackmailed as "having limits to wokeness."
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That show looks kinda promising. Anyone watch it? Is it lulzy?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Has anyone who isn't a black man from the 70's used the term "woke" unironically?
Doesn't it mean cuck or simp or beta or SJW or any of the other "alt-right" terms, for somebody who calls you out for being a sack of shiat?


Well SJW and Woke were both terms proudly held until the right used them pejoratively.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Has anyone who isn't a black man from the 70's used the term "woke" unironically?
Doesn't it mean cuck or simp or beta or SJW or any of the other "alt-right" terms, for somebody who calls you out for being a sack of shiat?


Do people that base their entire self-presentation on movie black dudes from the '70's count?

/also findable amongst those that base it on the 'white savior' movie social worker tropes from the same era
 
vsavatar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yomrfark: That show looks kinda promising. Anyone watch it? Is it lulzy?


It's funny, but I think it is funnier for those who had twenty or more years of distance between the present and the horrors of middle school.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many times does the author use, "woke dad" in that article?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OFFS stow it already Slate. For some of us these kind of "shocking things" really aren't. If you have a modicum of a good relationship with your kids and are attentive in the least you know this shiat.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Approves:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But then the dad runs the risk of having to explain why he has an erection.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

yomrfark: That show looks kinda promising. Anyone watch it? Is it lulzy?


I just started watching it and I'm about 4 episodes in. It's pretty funny and the two leads are great. Thematically, it has a lot in common with Big Mouth, but way less graphic/profane.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.


As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Petey4335: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.


I have a daughter in 5th grade, and the first rumblings of a distant approaching storm are making themselves known. Yay!
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Your toxic masculinity is making you a terrible parent to your poor daughter. Here, go watch this show if you don't want to suck at life anymore.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My 6 year old starts screaming/arguing at/with her sisters each morning around 6am, so you bet your ass I'm a woke dad.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gods above. This is something no man in my family has ever experienced, since the only children we have are boys. Boys have their issues at puberty, too. But taking that into consideration, the facts of life are the same for boys and girls and WHY ARE YOU WATCHING THIS HULU CRAP WITH YOUR DAUGHTER LIKE YOU ARE GROOMING HER
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Approves:

[Fark user image image 600x800]


Hahahahaha.  Oh man.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If you're going around telling people how woke you are, you're trying too hard.

And yay, my youngest daughter just started 6th grade. It's going to get worse before it gets better, but the end is in sight finally.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Petey4335: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.

I have a daughter in 5th grade, and the first rumblings of a distant approaching storm are making themselves known. Yay!


Good luck.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.


Boys are out of their minds due to hormones as well. Young people aren't in a position to make the best choices.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: But then the dad runs the risk of having to explain why he has an erection.


Pretty sure the main actors are in their 30s, so it's ok.

/or so I'm told
 
Resin33
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm decently woke, but I do not know what "the ol' tampon up the sleeve move" is. Anyone?
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Malenfant: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

Boys are out of their minds due to hormones as well. Young people aren't in a position to make the best choices.


My son has had more problems than my daughter; those blanket statements about girls and boys don't really make sense for a time when bodies and relationships are changing so much.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Resin33: I'm decently woke, but I do not know what "the ol' tampon up the sleeve move" is. Anyone?


Some people are so uncomfortable with the subject of menstruation, women traditionally have hidden their feminine hygiene products in pockets or up their sleeves when going to the bathroom.

Because just the very sight of a tampon or pad could cause male genitalia to shrivel up and fall off, or "Eww, gross, I don't want to know that's happening" or something.

Various products often came with cutesy little 'pouches' - think like a make-up bag-for them so if someone glanced in your purse, they wouldn't see them and know your shame.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Petey4335: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.

I have a daughter in 5th grade, and the first rumblings of a distant approaching storm are making themselves known. Yay!


It'll only feel like forever.
 
Slypork
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Petey4335: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.

I have a daughter in 5th grade, and the first rumblings of a distant approaching storm are making themselves known. Yay!


Many years ago my son said to me, "You know dad. Mom's going to be going through menopause at the same time that Slydaughter is going through puberty. You can come live with me at college when that happens."

Neither one was horrible. Wasn't a picnic and I wouldn't want to go through it again, but could have been worse.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, I used to be squeamish about feminine hygiene products. I have no idea why. I felt dumb about it.

Then I got sent out to the store a few times with them on the list. I'm over it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fano: Begoggle: Has anyone who isn't a black man from the 70's used the term "woke" unironically?
Doesn't it mean cuck or simp or beta or SJW or any of the other "alt-right" terms, for somebody who calls you out for being a sack of shiat?

Well SJW and Woke were both terms proudly held until the right used them pejoratively.


Pretty sure that's not true at all.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ftfa: '' born out of its creators' desire to discuss exactly those things they (and girls) were programmed not to talk about: first sexual experiences, masturbating, and periods. ''

omg - run for the hills !
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Slypork: H31N0US: Petey4335: iheartscotch: TLDR, being a teenager sucks. And it's probably worse for girls because hormones and high school being garbage.

As a dad whose daughters are either in college or about to graduate high school, the high school years are not bad.

The middle school years? Hell.

I have a daughter in 5th grade, and the first rumblings of a distant approaching storm are making themselves known. Yay!

Many years ago my son said to me, "You know dad. Mom's going to be going through menopause at the same time that Slydaughter is going through puberty. You can come live with me at college when that happens."

Neither one was horrible. Wasn't a picnic and I wouldn't want to go through it again, but could have been worse.


Moving into the dorm with your son? You know that would've only lasted a few episodes before your son would've conspired with P-Hound and Maeby to kick you out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Come in here, Honey!  This is the scene where she masturbates to completion then examines the results on her fingers!"

I'm okay with not being that woke.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: Fano: Begoggle: Has anyone who isn't a black man from the 70's used the term "woke" unironically?
Doesn't it mean cuck or simp or beta or SJW or any of the other "alt-right" terms, for somebody who calls you out for being a sack of shiat?

Well SJW and Woke were both terms proudly held until the right used them pejoratively.

Pretty sure that's not true at all.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I guess wishes are a type of knowing.

Woke is most certainly a positive term. And Social Justice Warrior was once a badge of honor. It's more like how the term Liberal got abused over the years, to the point Progressive is used more often.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size



When our daughter was born, my husband went all in on his new role as a #GirlDad. He donned a red bandanna for our family's Rosie the Riveter costume on her first Halloween, learned the difference between ponytails and pigtails, and talked her through Yankees games, developing elaborate plans to eventually teach her the knuckleball and get her signed to the major leagues.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.