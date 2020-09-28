 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   WaPo book critic reads all 10 of the American Library Association's "Most Banned Books", learns about gay penguins and an HBO show   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.
Censorship is wrong even when it's against books you like or don't like

people you like or you don't like

why is that so hard for you to grasp America
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark you submittet
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh with all that book learning They could run for Sheriff under NH's GOP ticket.
https://www.unionleader.com/news/loca​l​/transgender-anarchist-wins-gop-nomina​tion-for-sheriff-in-cheshire-county/ar​ticle_30d0e4da-f2b6-5c97-9f00-ffbee053​6293.html
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have to be some kind of douche to not like penguins.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but Simon and his buddy Schuster beat the shiat out of me. They left me in an alley with a used condom hanging out of my ass.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, no Necronomicon? No Pnakotic Manuscripts? Book of Azathoth? Liber Ivonis? Cultes des Goules? The Art of the Deal? The King in Yellow?

None of these blasphemous texts?

Man, back in my day, banned books meant something.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Anarchists Cookbook?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: No Anarchists Cookbook?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the kind of shiat transgender people actually get accused of. It'd be funny if it wasn't people like the farking VP of the United States.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemisonic: Gosh with all that book learning They could run for Sheriff under NH's GOP ticket.
https://www.unionleader.com/news/local​/transgender-anarchist-wins-gop-nomina​tion-for-sheriff-in-cheshire-county/ar​ticle_30d0e4da-f2b6-5c97-9f00-ffbee053​6293.html


"DiMezzo, associated with the Free Keene movement of libertarian activists, said Friday she is looking forward to debating incumbent Sheriff Eli Rivera, the popular Democrat who is running for his fifth term."

Keane - Everybody's Changing (Alternate Version)
Youtube Zx4Hjq6KwO0
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: Invincible: No Anarchists Cookbook?

[Fark user image image 259x194]


was about to rub one out in celebration of Rosh Hashanah, but you had to ruin it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: This is the kind of shiat transgender people actually get accused of. It'd be funny if it wasn't people like the farking VP of the United States.


Yes, and the headline is making fun of people who actually believe LGBTotherletters people are running around putting hexes on folks or giving them a case of the gays. So calm your tits.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gay Penguin Sorcerer is the name of my Richard Simmon's inspired Bjork cover band
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: This is the kind of shiat transgender people actually get accused of. It'd be funny if it wasn't people like the farking VP of the United States.

Yes, and the headline is making fun of people who actually believe LGBTotherletters people are running around putting hexes on folks or giving them a case of the gays. So calm your tits.


If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?


So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.


transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.

transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.


So if you use sarcasm, hyperbole, or satire to make fun of bigots and racists, that means you're also a bigot and a racist? I'm not following your logic here.
 
CzarChasm [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
> and is now a gay transgendered penguin sorcerer with a girl's brain in his body. NTTAWWT

Hey, some people would pay extra for that!
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.

transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.

So if you use sarcasm, hyperbole, or satire to make fun of bigots and racists, that means you're also a bigot and a racist? I'm not following your logic here.


There's a whole political movement built on the idea that transgender people are "tricking" children into being transgender(JK Rowling is one such person) and the whole "I identify as xxxx hahaha transgender people" joke is literally a transphobic joke being played straight here by cisgender people for laughs. It's not clever. Poe's law has killed all claims to satire. The VP of the USA(and the leaders of several other country's) are vocally anti-lgbt and Trump just nominated an anti-woman, anti-lgbt judge to the Supreme Court. This was never funny and it's even less funny now.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Trocadero: Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.

transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.

So if you use sarcasm, hyperbole, or satire to make fun of bigots and racists, that means you're also a bigot and a racist? I'm not following your logic here.

There's a whole political movement built on the idea that transgender people are "tricking" children into being transgender(JK Rowling is one such person) and the whole "I identify as xxxx hahaha transgender people" joke is literally a transphobic joke being played straight here by cisgender people for laughs. It's not clever. Poe's law has killed all claims to satire. The VP of the USA(and the leaders of several other country's) are vocally anti-lgbt and Trump just nominated an anti-woman, anti-lgbt judge to the Supreme Court. This was never funny and it's even less funny now.


Did you read the linked article? Personally, it seems to me that the submitter is playing on the headline in the WaPo article.

(Also personally, I think those who want to ban any books are akin to literal Nazis. Someone was going to Godwin this thread eventually.)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.

transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.


LOL. Not a transphobe, so kindly blow your pissy attitude out your butt. I'll explain the joke to you:

(1) Actual transphobes and homophobes believe in the magical power of books that lack a sufficient amount of Jeebus in them to put some kind of gay whammy on kids, turning them from upstanding straight Americans into mincing pantywaists and flannel wearing bulldykes. This is, of course, ridiculous.

(2) Nobody, not one person ever, has at any time suggested the ability of said books to trasmute children into...[stares at headline] penguins who are transgendered, gay magic aficionados.

(3) Subby's claim that reading said books transformed someone into a magic-weilding, homosexual, transgendered Sphenisciform is hyperbole, exaggeration, and satire. (Also, perhaps of interest to you, when Johnathan Swift said it would be cool to eat babies, which is something a cannibal would say, it was trivially easy to distinguish his satire from cannibalism advocacy.) It ridicules the beliefs of the transphobes. And to cap it off, he uses a phrase from an episode of Seinfeld that won a GLAAD media award.

I'm sorry that you are humor impaired and do not understand this and would prefer to jibber and accuse other people of transphobia. A variety of therapy and counseling options exist to help you overcome this disability. With practice, and a careful routine of lightening up, you may one day develop a functioning sense of humor.
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?

So I take it you identify as someone who lacks a sense of humor? Lighten up, Francis. It's called exaggeration.

transphobes have exactly one joke and god knows why you're so in love with it.

So if you use sarcasm, hyperbole, or satire to make fun of bigots and racists, that means you're also a bigot and a racist? I'm not following your logic here.


Well for instance if a person keeps saying "you can't believe what this guy is saying about N*words" and keeps saying it verbatim, or keeps telling this awful taboo joke saying "I can't believe people say this" one begins to wonder if it's just a cover to get to say the awful things.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LOL. Not a transphobe, so kindly blow your pissy attitude out your butt. I'll explain the joke to you:



Yes. Please cis-plain the joke to me. I'm sure that will make it all better. Also if you honestly thought the shiat I edited out of your comment here was an "explanation" well....try harder next time.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Yes. Please cis-plain the joke to me. I'm sure that will make it all better. Also if you honestly thought the shiat I edited out of your comment here was an "explanation" well....try harder next time.


Hey, you don't want to listen to reason and keep flying into little snit fits, be my guest. Later, when you wonder why nobody likes you, think back to this moment. I'm sure screaming TRAAAANSPHOOOOOOBE at anybody who doesn't show the exact amount of deference to trans people that you expect from them will take you far in life. The rest of us will be over here cracking funny jokes about actual transphobes, book burning Nazis, homophobes, repressed fundamentalists, and magicphobes.
 
Leishu [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Actual transphobes and homophobes believe in the magical power of books that lack a sufficient amount of Jeebus in them to put some kind of gay whammy on kids, turning them from upstanding straight Americans into mincing pantywaists and flannel wearing bulldykes. This is, of course, ridiculous.


Some certainly do. Others pretend to hate trans people out of their "knowledge" of biology, or, as Rowling does, "support" of women.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: Yes. Please cis-plain the joke to me. I'm sure that will make it all better. Also if you honestly thought the shiat I edited out of your comment here was an "explanation" well....try harder next time.

Hey, you don't want to listen to reason and keep flying into little snit fits, be my guest. Later, when you wonder why nobody likes you, think back to this moment. I'm sure screaming TRAAAANSPHOOOOOOBE at anybody who doesn't show the exact amount of deference to trans people that you expect from them will take you far in life. The rest of us will be over here cracking funny jokes about actual transphobes, book burning Nazis, homophobes, repressed fundamentalists, and magicphobes.


Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: Yes. Please cis-plain the joke to me. I'm sure that will make it all better. Also if you honestly thought the shiat I edited out of your comment here was an "explanation" well....try harder next time.

Hey, you don't want to listen to reason and keep flying into little snit fits, be my guest. Later, when you wonder why nobody likes you, think back to this moment. I'm sure screaming TRAAAANSPHOOOOOOBE at anybody who doesn't show the exact amount of deference to trans people that you expect from them will take you far in life. The rest of us will be over here cracking funny jokes about actual transphobes, book burning Nazis, homophobes, repressed fundamentalists, and magicphobes.


cis person - "HAHAHA transgender! Funny!"

Trans person - "That was hurtful could you not do that"

Prank Call of Cthulhu - "WHY ARE YOU SO SENSATIVE! YOU'RE THE REAL BIGOT FOR TRYING TO CENSOR ME! OMG"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: thealgorerhythm: Invincible: No Anarchists Cookbook?

[Fark user image image 259x194]

I was about to rub one out in celebration of Rosh Hashanah, but you had to ruin it.


Nothin" wrong with wanting to eat a little treif now and then.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: This is the kind of shiat transgender people actually get accused of. It'd be funny if it wasn't people like the farking VP of the United States.

Yes, and the headline is making fun of people who actually believe LGBTotherletters people are running around putting hexes on folks or giving them a case of the gays. So calm your tits.

If you make a comment that is indistinguishable from a homophobic one them what's the difference between you and a homophobe?


I dont have a dog in this fight but what's the difference between you and a strident humorless scold?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: (1) Actual transphobes and homophobes believe in the magical power of books that lack a sufficient amount of Jeebus in them to put some kind of gay whammy


That would be an interesting game show.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Voiceofreason01: Yes. Please cis-plain the joke to me. I'm sure that will make it all better. Also if you honestly thought the shiat I edited out of your comment here was an "explanation" well....try harder next time.

Hey, you don't want to listen to reason and keep flying into little snit fits, be my guest. Later, when you wonder why nobody likes you, think back to this moment. I'm sure screaming TRAAAANSPHOOOOOOBE at anybody who doesn't show the exact amount of deference to trans people that you expect from them will take you far in life. The rest of us will be over here cracking funny jokes about actual transphobes, book burning Nazis, homophobes, repressed fundamentalists, and magicphobes.


Hey, hey, hey! Stop fighting. You're both ugly and self-absorbed
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Voiceofreason01: cis person - "HAHAHA transgender! Funny!"


Of course, that's not what's happening in this thread. It's more like:

Person: "Transphobes are so stupid they probably believe if their kids read about gay penguins, they'll turn into gay penguins, LOL."

Other people: "Indeed, that is ridiculous, transphobes are stupid."

You: "OH MAH GAWWWWWD YOU'RE NOT ALLOWED TO TALK ABOUT TRANS PEOPLE THAT WAAAAAY! FARK IS AWFUL! [makes various screeching noises]"
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: You're both ugly and self-absorbed


Why thank you!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How come all the Harry Potter books count as one?

That's pure lazy. One of those books must be the most evil, my money is on Half Blood Prince.
 
