 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   How to tell if someone is flirting with you. Well, not really you, but other, more attractive people   (lifehacker.com) divider line
51
    More: Interesting, Professor, Real life, findings of a recent study, Need to know, Eye contact, facial expressions, personal relationships, Human sexuality  
•       •       •

1504 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 12:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So without further ado, these facial expressions are:
A head turned to one side and titled down slightly
A slight smile
Eyes turned forward turned the implied target

That person isn't flirting with you. That person is trying to hide the fact that they're about to break into mocking laughter after discovering that you're the sort of halfwit who reads and submits Lifehacker links.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This article got me charged with a third degree felony.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lifehack the planet!!!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've adopted my own method.

Is it still the 20th century?  No?  Then, no one is flirting with you.  Done.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is your name [ReluctantLondon]?
Yes?
Then no one is flirting with you, or ever will be.

/ Unsurprisingly, never learnt to flirt/date/etc.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Is it still the 20th century?  No?  Then, no one is flirting with you.  Done.


I'm shaking as I type this post.  You have no idea how uncomfortable you are making me.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eye contact, determined look, walking over to you rolling up sleeves and making a fist.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a guy, it's because he's upright and breathing.
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always figure that I have a renegade booger.  Women smile as they suppress the impulse to laugh openly.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Followed by:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Worst case scenario, you may have to resort to this....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men are generally not good at picking up on cues so when the tits come out is a good sign.
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for an example picture for those of us who have never seen this facial expression before.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, I can pick out pictures of flirting facial features when told to look for them. However, send me to a women's prison with a pocket full of pardons and I won't notice shiat.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they don't point and laugh at you for holding an "I'm flirting with you sign" from a safe distance?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flirting with =/= want to have sex with you.

/ so I've heard, anyway
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: This article got me charged with a third degree felony.


You were able to plead to a lesser charge after blaming it on the article?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Men are generally not good at picking up on cues so when the tits come out is a good sign.


It must be hard to notice lumps on yourself. I'd better not grope too much or she'll think I have other intentions.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Attractive women don't flirt with me.

If they do, I keep a hand on my wallet.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Flirting with =/= want to have sex with you.

/ so I've heard, anyway


Flirting isn't about sex, it's about power
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A head turned to one side and titled down slightly
A slight smile
Eyes turned forward turned the implied target

cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size
 
dragonchild
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you think someone's flirting with you -- they're not.  Leave them be.  The people who actually get hit on, get hit on enough to know it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Flirting while married is dangerous.

Flirting while unmarried is a waste of time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dragonchild: If you think someone's flirting with you -- they're not.  Leave them be.  The people who actually get hit on, get hit on enough to know it.


Negative, amigo. It's possible to grow up moderately attractive and still be too socially [redacted] to do anything about it.
 
1funguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You know, I've had similar luck with farm animals/sex by paying attention to those same flirting indicators!

/ too soon?
// all the wrong faces in all the right places!
/// right side of the rail - underside of the tail!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Women, if you want me to notice you hitting on me, a short length of 2x3 to the base of the skull might get my attention-
Yours Truly, Historically Oblivious
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

1funguy: You know, I've had similar luck with farm animals/sex by paying attention to those same flirting indicators!

/ too soon?
// all the wrong faces in all the right places!
/// right side of the rail - underside of the tail!


There is a saying in France which roughly translated is: Flirting is when the thingamajig is in the hand and the hand is in the thingamajig but the thingamajig is never in the thingamajig.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Theaetetus: A head turned to one side and titled down slightly
A slight smile
Eyes turned forward turned the implied target

[cdn.onebauer.media image 440x247]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

zepillin: Nick Nostril: Flirting with =/= want to have sex with you.

/ so I've heard, anyway

Flirting isn't about sex, it's about power


I do want to add, after the fact, that my booooobies post what meant as self-deprecating humour.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


How to tell if someone was not flirting with you
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Geez, you guys are such losers. Scantily-clad attractive women in the food service and entertainment industries flirt with me spontaneously all the time. Obviously I don't do anything about it because I am a happily-married middle-aged man, but clearly based on body language all of these women would be receptive to further advances if I made them.

And no, before you say anything, I'm a generous tipper because it's a reflection of my ultra-masculine swagger and my desire to help young women work their way through grad school, not because it's a sexual quid-pro-quo in which I pay money for the fleeting illusion of sexual attractiveness, you idiots. I've apparently still got tiger blood in my veins, unlike all of you flabby saps out there.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Eyes turned forward turned the implied target

I think what the article meant to say was "turned eyes turned forward turned the implied turnget"
 
btraz70
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There was this one Friday night back in 1991 when everything just clicked for me.  Great hair day, nice outfit, clean ride, relatively good bod, Counterparts from RUSH had just been released.  Sadly everyone canceled that night and I ended up staying home....alone.  I would like to imagine that this flirting thing being spoken of could have found me that night.  If only.

Next day my hair sucked
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Geez, you guys are such losers. Scantily-clad attractive women in the food service and entertainment industries flirt with me spontaneously all the time. Obviously I don't do anything about it because I am a happily-married middle-aged man, but clearly based on body language all of these women would be receptive to further advances if I made them.

And no, before you say anything, I'm a generous tipper because it's a reflection of my ultra-masculine swagger and my desire to help young women work their way through grad school, not because it's a sexual quid-pro-quo in which I pay money for the fleeting illusion of sexual attractiveness, you idiots. I've apparently still got tiger blood in my veins, unlike all of you flabby saps out there.


I know this is full of sarcasm but sadly I have met more than one guys who believed the stripper wants to take them home.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Eyes turned forward turned the implied target

Whut?
 
starsrift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 599x340]

How to tell if someone was not flirting with you


Nah, I'm pretty sure he's down for it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They didn't say which eye
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Who cares!

Accuracy by Volume.

Or money
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Martian_Astronomer: Geez, you guys are such losers. Scantily-clad attractive women in the food service and entertainment industries flirt with me spontaneously all the time. Obviously I don't do anything about it because I am a happily-married middle-aged man, but clearly based on body language all of these women would be receptive to further advances if I made them.

And no, before you say anything, I'm a generous tipper because it's a reflection of my ultra-masculine swagger and my desire to help young women work their way through grad school, not because it's a sexual quid-pro-quo in which I pay money for the fleeting illusion of sexual attractiveness, you idiots. I've apparently still got tiger blood in my veins, unlike all of you flabby saps out there.

I know this is full of sarcasm but sadly I have met more than one guys who believed the stripper wants to take them home.


The entire population of Fort Hood.
 
wichitaleaf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the ladies of Twin Peaks need a police escort to their vehicles each night.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A restraining order is a form of flirting, right?
 
corn-bread
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Martian_Astronomer: Geez, you guys are such losers. Scantily-clad attractive women in the food service and entertainment industries flirt with me spontaneously all the time. Obviously I don't do anything about it because I am a happily-married middle-aged man, but clearly based on body language all of these women would be receptive to further advances if I made them.

And no, before you say anything, I'm a generous tipper because it's a reflection of my ultra-masculine swagger and my desire to help young women work their way through grad school, not because it's a sexual quid-pro-quo in which I pay money for the fleeting illusion of sexual attractiveness, you idiots. I've apparently still got tiger blood in my veins, unlike all of you flabby saps out there.

I know this is full of sarcasm but sadly I have met more than one guys who believed the stripper wants to take them home.



I'm always annoyed by the whole shaking hands thing.  I'm here to see titties.  I don't care about you name.  Let's not stand on ceremony here by pretending I'm here for anything other than hot naked women.......and possibly wings and hard liquor.

/ More "I show money and you shake your ass" less "conversation".
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

corn-bread: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Martian_Astronomer: Geez, you guys are such losers. Scantily-clad attractive women in the food service and entertainment industries flirt with me spontaneously all the time. Obviously I don't do anything about it because I am a happily-married middle-aged man, but clearly based on body language all of these women would be receptive to further advances if I made them.

And no, before you say anything, I'm a generous tipper because it's a reflection of my ultra-masculine swagger and my desire to help young women work their way through grad school, not because it's a sexual quid-pro-quo in which I pay money for the fleeting illusion of sexual attractiveness, you idiots. I've apparently still got tiger blood in my veins, unlike all of you flabby saps out there.

I know this is full of sarcasm but sadly I have met more than one guys who believed the stripper wants to take them home.


I'm always annoyed by the whole shaking hands thing.  I'm here to see titties.  I don't care about you name.  Let's not stand on ceremony here by pretending I'm here for anything other than hot naked women.......and possibly wings and hard liquor.

/ More "I show money and you shake your ass" less "conversation".


And they say romance is dead!
 
Froman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Men are generally not good at picking up on cues so when the tits come out is a good sign.


Not necessarily. She could be asking you if you think her new boyfriend will like her piercings. That's the kind of thing that would happen to me. I would need a notarized letter stating she is interested in me to believe it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

talkertopc: A restraining order is a form of flirting, right?


That's called "playing hard-to-get."
 
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

beezeltown: They didn't say which eye
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Was there a cheesecake nearby?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"So without further ado, these facial expressions are:
- A head turned to one side and titled down slightly
- A slight smile
- Eyes turned forward turned the implied target"

So she's either into you, or having a stroke.
 
NinjaFapper
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to look at the nipples.  If they are protruding, she is down with you.

/ok, yes username checks out
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
To hell with this flirting nonsense. If I cop a feel and she doesn't push my hand away, then I know she's interested.
 
Salmon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Where I live, currently, it's mandatory for mask use when in public.

Last I was at the post office, there was a blisteringly hot woman in a polka dot catsuit in front of me in line; pretty much all of us males were doing our best to train our eyes on the ground.

When paying, she had some questions about shipping costs and dropped her mask to do so and holy moly her nose was bizarrely inhabited by something that was providing obvious bacterial agitation and her teeth looked like, a mix of broken chiclets that had been soaked in Pine Sol.

I could feel the collective disappointment and at that point realized that flirting now with The New Normal is going to be the equivalent of taking your gf's bra off in grade school and finding out it's a training model.

/sharp knees, got it.
//kissing is going to be weird/yucky (maybe?) in the future as we move forward.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.