(Chicago Sun-Times)   Apparently, the Chicago Police Department is still using typewriters   (chicago.suntimes.com) divider line
48
•       •       •

johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chicago cops are white hipsters?
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think I heard someplace that the reason they're still used is for creating documents that have carbon copies.  No clue if that's true or not.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paper reports are easier to hide or get rid of than computer files that get back up off site.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanted posters printed on the mimeograph, distributed by the newsboys.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-One original, no copies. If you want something lost, it stays lost.
-No keylogging or timestamp.
-No way to know who typed the report.
In short, it's ideal for keeping secrets within the department.  Perhaps the only benefit in still having typewriters is that at least you know you aren't paying people to watch porn at their desks.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably still updating decades old forms and files that aren't digitized yet.
Plus lots of one-off things probably get typed, envelopes, labels, and such that would be more effort to teach someone to do on a computer than it's worth.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

If they wanted to do that, there are still modern dot matrix printers that works with triplicate forms and would still backup to the computer files.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When someone said "Chicago Typewriter" I thought they meant one of these:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Big part of it.  Same reason why dot matrix printers are still around.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't drum magazines always jam when some joker tries to go postal with one?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Came to say this. There's no way for a printer to do carbon copies. No idea why they can't just print multiple copies though.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what? This woman still uses a typewriter, and I don't hear anybody complaining...

st4.depositphotos.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which model, 1921 or 1928?
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever try to beat a confession out of a suspect with a chromebook?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

there are still forms that are 3 page carbon copies.  Booking documents were like that up until a few years ago here.  One to the magistrate, one to the offender, one to the jail.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My car dealer has a dot matrix printer that does carbonless copies. They're available with USB options. Rare and pricey, but around.

I suspect they want certain reports to remain off the network. Like CI reports, you wan to keep details between your handler and the DA, but not seen from outside a narrow channel.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're not as reliable as stick mags, that's for sure.  Ian McCollum at forgottenweapons.com had an excellent video on why more militaries didn't adopt drum magazines after some initial experiments with them during and immediately after WWI.  The PPsh-41 was pretty much the last major example.  Unreliability was perhaps the biggest reason, followed by the fact that drum mags aren't really all that portable in something like a belt-carried ammo pouch the way box/stick mags are.
 
midigod [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The city has paid Bebon $61,275 between 2007 and February 2020 to repair that aging equipment

Wow, such scandal. That's almost $4,400 per year! Hmm. I wonder if they paid him less the past few years than they did in 2007? I guess we'll never know.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

we still have dot matrix tractor feed printers at work to accommodate the multicopy carbonless forms we use.

I am amazed that you can still buy them.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somewhat this.  They probably use them for creating and running an internal messaging system, and yeah a big part of that is probably so captains and certain desk officers can communicate to each other about things they never want to see the light of day.  A lot of that probably is nefarious, but there is probably just enough actual sensitive stuff, like creating files on Russian gangsters that they don't want hacked, that they have justification for it.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But what documents still exist that use carbons?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Search warrant logs?? Hmm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

My father said he carried one in Vietnam for a while but the ammo was too heavy to carry in quantity.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Because the document has to be created at the same time.  Printing multiple copies opens up the possibility that there were changes in the document from when the first copy was printed to the next copy.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thanks.

I suddenly have a watermark fetish.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Officer Steampunk fails to see the problem, here.
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

It's too bad there isn't a way to make copies of documents typed into one of them compulator doohickies.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any cop well acquainted with old time Chicago backroom violence can tell you that if you beat a perp with a typewriter it dont leave no bruises.
 
khatores
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Most things involving force probably end up on a computer due to the sheer volume of paperwork. Typewriters are probably used for one-off and small jobs for fairly mundane reasons...mostly, because that's the way it's always been done, no one bothered to digitize it yet and the people doing it are farking old and ready to retire.

Why does Japan still use fax machines? Same reasons.
 
bniath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

au contraire,, we have a five part form printed on special laser paper so a signature will carry from the top through the rest of the copies. Please don't start on why we need five, it's an uphill battle for me.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
NotARocketScientist:

Came to say this. There's no way for a printer to do carbon copies. No idea why they can't just print multiple copies though.

A carbon is obviously recognizable as a carbon, and a known exact copy of the original.
Print multiple copies...each 'could' be different.
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

A whole hell of a lot.  Aviation is lousy with them.  Maintenance records, flight plans.  Generally anything that has a requirement that copies for multiple people or agencies be created at the same time.  In law enforcement, you're going to be looking at booking forms and property logs.  You want the copies to be created at the same time so there isn't a possibility that there were changes between the creation of the various copies.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Not only that, but you can't just rip off unlimited copies of something.

With a digital file, takes the tiniest fraction of a second to copy it, and you don't need physical access.   With a paper document, you need physical access, and you need to photograph it or photocopy it.   This is much more awkward to do.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They're pretty tough to hack.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I think you're giving too credit to the intelligence of cops.

I'm pretty sure the cops who still use typewriters are old timers who are almost about to retire and couldn't give a damn about learning how to use a computer.  They also probably still use a .38 special.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Well, maybe ASCII art porn.
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But what documents still exist that use carbons?


Do you know how I know you've never been in the Circuit Court of Cook County?
 
nobody11155
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Less than $100/machine/year for on-site service including annual maintenance?  That's actually pretty darn reasonable.  Not at all what I expected.  Funny how the reporter had to pick a long period of time to make sure it looked like a big amount.  OVER $60,000!!!TO MAINTAIN 60 machines!! over a 14 year period.
 
OldJames
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They are a government agency. The typewriters probably just got unboxed.
 
mrschwen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Their data isn't getting backed up up off site. I'll let you in on a secret - most government agencies aren't that organized.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The pen may be mightier than the sword, but the typewriter cover used to suffocate prisoners into false confessions seems like a logical stretch, Chicago Police.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have my grandpa's portable manual typewriter somewhere.  Last time I used it was in high school when most teachers refused to accept assignments printed on printers because dot matrix print quality sucked.  Then my grandpa bought a ROM upgrade for the FX-80 and it could produce Near Letter Quality (NLQ) using multiple passes.  Slow AF but the quality was as good as the inkjets that would come later.  The teachers would usually give me an exception to their "no printouts!" rule, same as they did with the one or two kids with access to a laser printer at dad's office.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can't they just use a mimeograph/Ditto machine?

I used to love that smell.
 
functionisalwaystaken [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's for the cops that never learned to use SCMODS
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Chicago cops use a phone book for that...or used to when those were still a thing...no bruises

/defended people beaten with phone books by Chicago cops
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Alice Denham:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 1 minute ago  

But not impossible
https://arstechnica.com/information-t​e​chnology/2015/10/how-soviets-used-ibm-​selectric-keyloggers-to-spy-on-us-dipl​omats/
 
