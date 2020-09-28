 Skip to content
Cop is victim of Bible belt
27
•       •       •

UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man Arrested After Thumping Cop With Bible

At least he didn't perform a worse offense and thump the Book of G'Quan...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

If you were wondering what white trash is, this is it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, that's the most Florida thing we will see today.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He holds a bible the same way as Donzo
 
millsapian87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're all victims of the Bible Belt
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the Bible but it looks like his belt may have failed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

President of the South Florida Slow Pitch Softball Association.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 464x403]
If you were wondering what white trash is, this is it.


Any pictures of black trash?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some poor schmuck with a DWI or something is going to have to be this idiot's cellmate. Can you imagine having to sit and listen to a crazy Jesus thumper and having nowhere to go??
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You left out the best part, after smacking the cop in the face with a holy book he went ahead and and shiat himself.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erebus1954: WGJ: [Fark user image 464x403]
If you were wondering what white trash is, this is it.

Any pictures of black trash?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops noted that Hoskins's antics did not end after he was handcuffed. After defecating on himself at the crime scene

Holy sh*t
 
Stratohead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
many moons ago... large group of us were camping, cooking dinner...and basically drunk as hell... when one dude walks up behind a smaller dude and just slams him in the back with a Gideons bible.

small guy: "WTF was THAT?!"
Thumper: "That was the Word of God!"
small guy:" Well the word of god farking hurts!"
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power of Christ compels you

/Got nothing
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gospel is not a Weapon
Youtube umLUKBlpyoY

.NSFW
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bible tosser needs hit upside his haid with...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x343]


Is that what he looks like without clothes/wig?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Throwing a Bible and shiatting himself?

Move over, crazy wingnut Christian lady; I smell a fresh new SCOTUS nominee!!!
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Calm down now, Mr. Parscale!"
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
New, unarmored cleric rolls a 1.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
JESUS SAVES!
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x343]


Only difference, one is wearing a cheap suit.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Later seen using a digital caliper as a hammer.
 
Brofar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police responding to a 911 call about a burglary encountered Hoskins--who was only wearing a pair of gray briefs--outside his residence, next door to the burglarized property.

Those are so not briefs.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 464x403]
If you were wondering what white trash is, this is it.


That's actually a pretty functional example.  Only the one visible tat, meth hasn't eaten him up entirely, bothered to wear pants at all, only one dog...

/damn wannabe I tell ya
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The attack left the cop feeling godsmacked.
 
