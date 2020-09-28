 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   So, why exactly is oil-rich Venezuela IMPORTING oil from Iran?   (reuters.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Petroleum, Iranian fuel, waters of the South American country, United States, barrels of fuel, barrels of Venezuelan heavy oil, Atlantic Ocean, OPEC-member nations  
•       •       •

224 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 11:51 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's fuel, not oil.

It doesn't come out of the ground as gasoline, it has to be processed.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because this is their refining network:

sjvgeology.orgView Full Size



And they have REALLLY nasty crude that needs heavy refining.

They took all the money they made from oil and spent it on stupid shiat and did not invest in any of their oil fields.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The better question is how are they paying for it? They have no money so I'm assuming they are letting Iran build missiles to strike the US inside their country.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their country collapsed about 3 years ago and they don't have the ability to refine their own products at a high enough scale to support anything approaching a recovery. That won't change as long as their leadership is disputed.

I'm sure that won't happen anywhere else anytime soon.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I suspect socialism. Back in the day of the commies, it was said that if Saudi Arabia ever went communist in five years they would be importing oil, and in ten years they would be importing sand.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because their oil is sulfur-rich and needs special processing to refine it to a usable fuel, decades of mismanagement and graft have left their infrastructure in shambles, and their economy has collapsed to the point where they're an international basket case?

There are probably more reasons, but that's just what comes to mind.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because it's shiatty oil.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because implants require refined oil, not crude.  And if there is no refined oil, doctors can't create these:
i2.wp.comView Full Size


/ and this just happens to be a national treasure, with or without plastic.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, why exactly is Iran EXPORTING oil to oil-rich Venezuela?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

elgrancerdo: Because implants require refined oil, not crude.  And if there is no refined oil, doctors can't create these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ and this just happens to be a national treasure, with or without plastic.


Real Dolls?
 
wantingout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
NewportBarGuy: The better question is how are they paying for it? They have no money so I'm assuming they are letting Iran build missiles to strike the US inside their country.

LOL I hope you don't actually believe that.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The US was their number one customer at one point (think WalMart with a supplier- it essentially owns the supplier due to the demand) but the oil is a lot dirtier than Saudi Arabias. As a result, it needs refining. When the US decided Socialism Bad In Venezeula, they essentially declared economic war on the country. It's been in a tail spin ever since.

There is no sound argument why the US is doing what it is doing to Venezuela. None other than the country doesn't want to bend the knee to US Imperialism. What other nations also refused to bend the knee .... hm ... Libya under Qaddafi, Iran, Iraq under Saddam, North Korea, Cuba, China ... oh am I seeing a trend?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The headline sure sounds more remarkable when you completely misrepresent what's happening, Subby. "Gasoline and other motor fuels" is different from "oil" in that it has to have been refined, which Venezuela can't really do right now.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Because the enemy of your enemy if your friend.
 
debug
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We export almost as much oil as we import.

2019, the United States exported about 8.47 MMb/d of petroleum

The United States imported about 9.10 MMb/d of petroleum in 2019 from about 90 countries, which included 6.8 MMb/d of crude oil and 2.3 MMb/d of noncrude petroleum liquids and refined petroleum products.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.