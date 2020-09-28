 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Pew pew pew   (clickorlando.com) divider line
28
    More: Florida, Laser pointer, Volusia County, Florida, Wednesday's arrest, Laser, Flagler County, Florida, Putnam County, Florida, U.S. Route 1 in Florida, second time  
•       •       •

1858 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 1:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Problem solved
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a totally random thought as I haven't been to a WWE live event in about 15 years, but do the tickets still explicitly ban laser pens?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has the facial expression of a dumbass who just got caught playing dumbass games and now it's time for his dumbass prize.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ae01.alicdn.comView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x242]
Problem solved


Cool. Let's use military grade weaponry on civilian criminals! Pew pew indeed.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another responsible laser owner.
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I always think about whenever I see 'pew  pew" .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...


There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: [ae01.alicdn.com image 850x850]


No no, see, you're supposed to use IR LEDs so that it only farks up cameras and nothing else. Duh.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.


Is that more of a weapons design adage?  Because what are you supposed to do, not use the .50 BMG when you are outgunned?  Or do you have enough of both "with tracers" and 'without tracers" belts to choose*?  I'd assume it means something like, "if this isn't the biggest, baddest thing on the battlefield, think twice about giving away its position.
/* I guess this is possible, but I'd have a hard time believing it.
// but it sounds like a logistics nightmare.  And logistics win wars (or at least battles).
/// remember seeing a M60 at an Air Force base as a boyscout.  Something about the fire squad was expected to carry a ton of weight in just M60 bullets.  Wouldn't work there
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it unfair that every time I encounter the words "Volusia County" I sort of start proactively shaking my head?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

omg bbq: He has the facial expression of a dumbass who just got caught playing dumbass games and now it's time for his dumbass prize.


And he'll spend his time in prison writing an epic tale of his incarceration under the pen name Alexander Dumbass
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.


crimefictionbook.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
DrWhy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What I always think about whenever I see 'pew  pew" .

[Fark user image image 850x348]

[Fark user image image 480x259]


That scene in the first gif always reminded me of a mom trying to feed her baby from a distance.
 
yomrfark
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: [ae01.alicdn.com image 850x850]


Those aren't lasers. That is the natural state of a woman scorned.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DrWhy: Evil Mackerel: What I always think about whenever I see 'pew  pew" .

[Fark user image image 850x348]

[Fark user image image 480x259]

That scene in the first gif always reminded me of a mom trying to feed her baby from a distance.


No sir, that does NOT make Fark my personal erotica site.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.

Is that more of a weapons design adage?  Because what are you supposed to do, not use the .50 BMG when you are outgunned?  Or do you have enough of both "with tracers" and 'without tracers" belts to choose*?  I'd assume it means something like, "if this isn't the biggest, baddest thing on the battlefield, think twice about giving away its position.
/* I guess this is possible, but I'd have a hard time believing it.
// but it sounds like a logistics nightmare.  And logistics win wars (or at least battles).
/// remember seeing a M60 at an Air Force base as a boyscout.  Something about the fire squad was expected to carry a ton of weight in just M60 bullets.  Wouldn't work there


No, it's a reminder that tracers are great at helping you see where your fire is going, but if you're a soldier with a machine gun that has tracers loaded in it, don't just sit there stationary the whole time because the enemy can spot your position from your tracers just as easily.

Fire and maneuver.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.

[crimefictionbook.files.wordpress.com image 600x449]


Well, that's exaggerated, but not entirely inaccurate. The idea is, having a light separate of the gun means you're not directly behind the light so it's not a good point of aim for someone else to target.  It also means that you can light up an area without pointing the gun at said same area.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: yet_another_wumpus: Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.

Is that more of a weapons design adage?  Because what are you supposed to do, not use the .50 BMG when you are outgunned?  Or do you have enough of both "with tracers" and 'without tracers" belts to choose*?  I'd assume it means something like, "if this isn't the biggest, baddest thing on the battlefield, think twice about giving away its position.
/* I guess this is possible, but I'd have a hard time believing it.
// but it sounds like a logistics nightmare.  And logistics win wars (or at least battles).
/// remember seeing a M60 at an Air Force base as a boyscout.  Something about the fire squad was expected to carry a ton of weight in just M60 bullets.  Wouldn't work there

No, it's a reminder that tracers are great at helping you see where your fire is going, but if you're a soldier with a machine gun that has tracers loaded in it, don't just sit there stationary the whole time because the enemy can spot your position from your tracers just as easily.

Fire and maneuver.


Also, I should point out, a mounted M2 50-cal is not in the same league of weaponry as an M60, SAW, or other beltfed man-portable machine guns.  If you're on a mounted 50, chances are you have armor to at least somewhat protect you from return fire. Squad machine guns, on the other hand, are light enough to be easily repositioned, specifically to enable said fire and maneuver tactics.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm probably coming at this from the wrong intellectual place, but I really don't understand why doing this is apparently so irresistibly alluring to people.
 
Resin33
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: What I always think about whenever I see 'pew  pew" .

[Fark user image 850x348] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x259] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is basically what happens when you aim a laser pointer at a police helicopter. Lucas Arts was always ahead of its time.
 
Dryad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.


Long ago in my youth I saw a poorly attempted ambush, from a hillside too far away from the road to be effective. one and exactly one jackass had seemingly loaded his entire supply of magazines with 100% tracers, in what appeared to be an attempt to direct the fire of the others. The local troops returned fire from along whole length of the convoy, but as it was impossible to see anyone, they all had only one point on the hill to shoot at, having only one shooter they could locate.
-
/I'm pretty sure that ambush had exactly one and only one casualty, if you don't count the missing hillside where he was standing.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dryad: Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Long ago in my youth I saw a poorly attempted ambush, from a hillside too far away from the road to be effective. one and exactly one jackass had seemingly loaded his entire supply of magazines with 100% tracers, in what appeared to be an attempt to direct the fire of the others. The local troops returned fire from along whole length of the convoy, but as it was impossible to see anyone, they all had only one point on the hill to shoot at, having only one shooter they could locate.
-
/I'm pretty sure that ambush had exactly one and only one casualty, if you don't count the missing hillside where he was standing.


Kinda reminds me of the story of the Marines in WWII responding to the Japanese learning that the iconic "P-TING!" sound of an M1 Garand rifle meant the guy was empty by carrying around empty enbloc clips that they could throw out, thereby tricking the Japanese into thinking they were empty and had to reload to lure them into the open.
 
HopScotchNSoda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DrWhy: omg bbq: He has the facial expression of a dumbass who just got caught playing dumbass games and now it's time for his dumbass prize.

And he'll spend his time in prison writing an epic tale of his incarceration under the pen name Alexander Dumbass



So, Mr. Dumbass, am I dumbass material?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The name. is. Du-mass.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: WelldeadLink: Kit Fister: Destructor: And he would have gotten away with it too, if it wern't for the fact he was giving away his exact position...

There's an old Military adage: "Tracers work both ways".  This also applies to laser sights and pointers.

Also, if you use a light mounted on your weapon, it, too, makes for a great "HEY LOOK GUYS I'M OVER HERE LULZ!" target in the dark.

[crimefictionbook.files.wordpress.com image 600x449]

Well, that's exaggerated, but not entirely inaccurate. The idea is, having a light separate of the gun means you're not directly behind the light so it's not a good point of aim for someone else to target.  It also means that you can light up an area without pointing the gun at said same area.


Actually, it's been FBI practice for decades to hold a flashlight away from your body.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: Actually, it's been FBI practice for decades to hold a flashlight away from your body.


Yes, because competent trainers going back to the 70s and 80s pointed out the stupidity of having the light right there in front of you, and taught people not to do that.

Fast forward to now when the Tacti-cool go-fast assholes with more money/testosterone than brains have taken over, leading all the sheep to think they need a light on their gun and a laser, and zero consideration into the disadvantages/stupidity of it.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.