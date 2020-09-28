 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   GoFundMeth   (siouxlandproud.com) divider line
14
    More: Florida, Police, Sheriff, Coroner, Amanda Brown, families of a triple murder, Constable, booking photographs of the subject, POLK COUNTY  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methmeon is a much better crowdfunding platform for long term drug abuse
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's doing it backward. You sell the meth, then you set up the charity to launder the money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $1,300 water bill? How many times does this biatch have to flush her toilet?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: A $1,300 water bill? How many times does this biatch have to flush her toilet?


Welcome to the privatization of utilities buddy
 
Ronnie_Zman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddammit, Methany.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And a little bit more of my faith in humanity is lost.
 
DevilGirlFromMars [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wow. I just fell down the rabbit hole of reading about the whole crime. The whole thing from beginning to end is the most yeehaw, hillbilly, tractor ridin', swamp fishin' Florida trailer livin' crime that ever happened and this lady stealing the funds is just kinda the whipped cream on top of this ridiculous slice of 'merican pie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Wow. I just fell down the rabbit hole of reading about the whole crime. The whole thing from beginning to end is the most yeehaw, hillbilly, tractor ridin', swamp fishin' Florida trailer livin' crime that ever happened and this lady stealing the funds is just kinda the whipped cream on top of this ridiculous slice of 'merican pie.


Meh.
Most people can't just lay in a corner and die quietly; just to make things easier for the rest of society.

/
😔🍸
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: A $1,300 water bill? How many times does this biatch have to flush her toilet?



When the cops do multiple drug raids, the meth has to be hidden somewhere.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DevilGirlFromMars: Wow. I just fell down the rabbit hole of reading about the whole crime. The whole thing from beginning to end is the most yeehaw, hillbilly, tractor ridin', swamp fishin' Florida trailer livin' crime that ever happened and this lady stealing the funds is just kinda the whipped cream on top of this ridiculous slice of 'merican pie.


Not the right kind of people for you to care about, eh?

Who cares about poor backwater hicks, amirite?
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wow, that article is really strangely written.

/trippy
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: A $1,300 water bill? How many times does this biatch have to flush her toilet?


Wait'll you see the bill for the shiatter at Mar a Lago!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: And a little bit more of my faith in humanity is lost.


Ah it's not that bad. Here, have some meth!
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: DevilGirlFromMars: Wow. I just fell down the rabbit hole of reading about the whole crime. The whole thing from beginning to end is the most yeehaw, hillbilly, tractor ridin', swamp fishin' Florida trailer livin' crime that ever happened and this lady stealing the funds is just kinda the whipped cream on top of this ridiculous slice of 'merican pie.

Not the right kind of people for you to care about, eh?

Who cares about poor backwater hicks, amirite?


To be sure.
These 3 young men may not look like the white collar types, but they were honest, kind, and well known in the community.
 
