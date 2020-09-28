 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Point Molate: come for the cult activity, stay for the four-foot vagina model   (sfgate.com) divider line
24
    More: Giggity, Activism, London, Activists, Richmond, California, Activism industry, first report, The Point, The Gathering  
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
unrealitymag.comView Full Size
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
daily-voice-res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
FatherDale [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Just how uninformative can you be in six column inches? We'll try to find out!
 
Fano
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [unrealitymag.com image 320x240]


Well I'm done

Well I'm done
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a four foot vagina [not shown] model may look like:
albawaba.comView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Well I'm done

Well I'm done

Well I'm done


Help me find my keys...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a 'four-foot vagina' model might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Heh, two takes on the same joke!


Heh, two takes on the same joke!
 
stuffy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Anafta the far rights boogieman.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Officers responded to the first report, described as a possible Antifa gathering

911?? Yes I'd like to report an ANTIFA gathering. One of the ANTIFAs looked at me! Send everyone you can!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Two people have the right idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I thought Point Molate was that musician with all the tattoos.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a bunch of artists using the abandoned buildings nobody wants.  This has gone on in the bay area for 9000 years.  It's just Chevron getting their panties in a bunch because they are a bunch of panty bunching panty bunchers.
 
1funguy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OMG
Waiting for the car keys joke in 3..2..
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Yeah there's been a dilapidated dock and several half-submerged boats there for the past 25 years. Now that Big Vag has taken an interest though, it's time to clean house.
 
bughunter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

A 4 foot vagina on a 50 foot woman is still pretty, umm... impressive.

mikesouth.comView Full Size

Heh, two takes on the same joke!


A 4 foot vagina on a 50 foot woman is still pretty, umm... impressive.

mikesouth.comView Full Size
 
millerthyme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Something's fishy.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The best I can do is a 20" p3n1s.
 
bughunter
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like how maybe three comments address something in the article other than the four-foot vagina model.
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
/four foot vagina
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Twat rock?

/sorry
[img.buzzfeed.com image 600x449]/four foot vagina


Twat rock?

/sorry
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does it give monologues?
 
undernova
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Is that someone we should know? What is her relevance?

/he asked, assuming it has something to do with giant vagina

Heh, two takes on the same joke!

A 4 foot vagina on a 50 foot woman is still pretty, umm... impressive.

[mikesouth.com image 250x294]


Is that someone we should know? What is her relevance?

/he asked, assuming it has something to do with giant vagina
 
bughunter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Aurora Snow, Slate columnist and former adult actress

/he asked, assuming it has something to do with giant vagina

Yes.  Hers, specifically.  Pret-dern close to a 4-foot vag on a 50 ft woman.

Heh, two takes on the same joke!

A 4 foot vagina on a 50 foot woman is still pretty, umm... impressive.

[mikesouth.com image 250x294]

Is that someone we should know? What is her relevance?


Aurora Snow, Slate columnist and former adult actress

/he asked, assuming it has something to do with giant vagina

Yes.  Hers, specifically.  Pret-dern close to a 4-foot vag on a 50 ft woman.
 
