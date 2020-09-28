 Skip to content
(Vox)   And here we go again on our own. Goin' down the only road we've ever known   (vox.com) divider line
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queensryche Spreading The Disease
Youtube -oUAekdWSO4
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
28 Days Later: Godspeed You! Black Emperor - East Hastings (High Quality)
Youtube -Ccpdgxe-c0
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If by "wave" you mean "the third tsunami surge after the first two came in and never went back out"
210 thousand dead Americans' blood is on Benedict Donalds' tiny little hands.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pink Floyd - The Wall - Waiting For The Worms
Youtube Dr2pw6ml_Aw
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So the experts were predicting 400,000 dead by the end of the year.

Maybe we should expect double that sometime in January, after all the Christmas gettogethers.

Someone should go ahead and write a Christmas song more obnoxious than "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" about it.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Remember the good days when the only surge we had to worry about was misguided Middle East adventures?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Todd300: Remember the good days when the only surge we had to worry about was misguided Middle East adventures?


Well, a lot more people died in those surges.....
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Whitesnake - Here I Go Again '87 (Official Music Video)
Youtube WyF8RHM1OCg
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Saying "wish me luck" from a South Florida hospital. The guv'nor opened up EVERYTHING. Bars, restaurants, clubs and even strip clubs. Took away any penalties for not wearing masks. I am thinking 25k more dead people in the state by the end of December.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Depeche Mode - Shake The Disease (Official Video)
Youtube r_0sL_SQYvw
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: So the experts were predicting 400,000 dead by the end of the year.

Maybe we should expect double that sometime in January, after all the Christmas gettogethers.

Someone should go ahead and write a Christmas song more obnoxious than "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" about it.


Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime
Youtube 94Ye-3C1FC8

Already been done.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They really thought Covid would only effect blue states and the Kush was willing to withhold seized ventilators from them. Let that sink in
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hellbound Train
Youtube N6TkCLDcC7o
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [YouTube video: Whitesnake - Here I Go Again '87 (Official Music Video)]


I loved this track.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
BLOODROCK D O A Official Video
Youtube bUkeu4Zj7pA
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Saying "wish me luck" from a South Florida hospital. The guv'nor opened up EVERYTHING. Bars, restaurants, clubs and even strip clubs. Took away any penalties for not wearing masks. I am thinking 25k more dead people in the state by the end of December.


Looking at the voting tendencies of the anitmaskers this may tip Florida into the blue
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Glitchwerks: So the experts were predicting 400,000 dead by the end of the year.

Maybe we should expect double that sometime in January, after all the Christmas gettogethers.

Someone should go ahead and write a Christmas song more obnoxious than "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" about it.

[YouTube video: Paul McCartney - Wonderful Christmastime]
Already been done.


I farking HATE that song with a farking passion.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Disturbed - Down With The Sickness [Official Music Video]
Youtube 09LTT0xwdfw
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Drowning Pool - Bodies
Youtube 04F4xlWSFh0
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: Saying "wish me luck" from a South Florida hospital. The guv'nor opened up EVERYTHING. Bars, restaurants, clubs and even strip clubs. Took away any penalties for not wearing masks. I am thinking 25k more dead people in the state by the end of December.


Stand your ground should be perfectly acceptable against non-mask wearers for knowingly spreading pathogens.  It also should be perfectly acceptable to use it on the governor at this point, seeing as he is aiding & abetting biological terrorism.
 
Ratman023
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/-oUAekdW​SO4]


"I used to think
That only America's way, way was right
But now the holy dollar rules everybody's lives
Gotta make a million doesn't matter who dies"

From the same album. Sounds familiar?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I hereby declare this a music video thread.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You walk into this restaurant, strung out from the road
And you feel the eyes upon you, as you're maskless against code
You pretend it doesn't bother you, but you just want to explode

Most times you can't hear them talk, other times you can
All the same old cliches: is it dumb? Is it a Trump fan?
And you always seem outnumbered, you're going to get banned
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now tell us something we haven't heard 10000 time already
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Quicksilver Messenger Service ~ "Fresh Air" 1970 HQ
Youtube SgVq0NJCccI
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At this point, having a perpetual plague and being shunned by the world for it is just part of our rich American tapestry.

/sigh
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

erik-k: If by "wave" you mean "the third tsunami surge after the first two came in and never went back out"
210 thousand dead Americans' blood is on Benedict Donalds' tiny little hands.


If Biden loses, it will be 750 000 dead by 2022 at least.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Before bashing the US y'all might want to look at the UKs graph of new cases.  Looks like the uphill part of the first hill on a rollercoaster
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

erik-k: If by "wave" you mean "the third tsunami surge after the first two came in and never went back out"
210 thousand dead Americans' blood is on Benedict Donalds' tiny little hands.


F. . .K Trump.
But, it is not like Trump ordered people to Sturgis.
It's not like he told people to form lines and crowds.

/
On side note he didn't ask them not to. And he didn't have a we're all in this together speech. So there is that. Sadly not enough people agree that is reason enough for no reelection.
And, the deaths that cause will be on every Trump voter.
Petridge farms will never forget thé Trump supporters.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: So the experts were predicting 400,000 dead by the end of the year.

Maybe we should expect double that sometime in January, after all the Christmas gettogethers.

Someone should go ahead and write a Christmas song more obnoxious than "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" about it.


Grandma and grandpa made America so free
We could all run around and give them the fever
We elected a deceiver and became his believer

C19 got me blue
Now we're screwed
What shall we do
The rent is due


/
That's all I got
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Signs Signs, Everywhere a Sign
Youtube qLm3HMG8IhM
 
Dr._Michael_Hfuhruhurr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Senior Correspondent."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mad World - Vintage Vaudeville - Style Cover ft. Puddles Pity Party & Haley Reinhart
Youtube aVevvbFNKiY
 
