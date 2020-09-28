 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Utah man steals pickup from 7 Eleven so he can drive to the Colosseum for an alien rendezvous, then returns truck out of remorse   (kutv.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What "Colosseum"? Was he planning to drive to Rome? Or was it Arizona Veteran's Memorial  Colosseum in Phoenix? Jesus, this story is a little short on details. I know if no colosseum here in Utah.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They took him to the hospital for the physical care he needed; why not for the obvious mental care he also needs?
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well it was nice of him to get all the remoras out of the truck.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What "Colosseum"? Was he planning to drive to Rome? Or was it Arizona Veteran's Memorial  Colosseum in Phoenix? Jesus, this story is a little short on details. I know if no colosseum here in Utah.


I literally searched that spelling for UT and could only find Coliseum. The old Roman spelling almost always implies the Roman one.

This is part of why I love KUTV as a source. Or any medium-city news channel.

/subby
 
Keeve [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Advernaut: They took him to the hospital for the physical care he needed; why not for the obvious mental care he also needs?


This. He's obviously troubled, yet he still felt remorse and returned the truck. Mental illness is a biatch, so not only do these people suffer from their mental illness, yet they are brutalized as criminals as well. This guy doesn't sound too far gone, stop making fun of him and get him the help he needs.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's that part where he kidnapped the police that got him in trouble:

He was booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and police and three counts of attempted escape.
 
Keeve [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Keeve: Advernaut: They took him to the hospital for the physical care he needed; why not for the obvious mental care he also needs?

This. He's obviously troubled, yet he still felt remorse and returned the truck. Mental illness is a biatch, so not only do these people suffer from their mental illness, yet they are brutalized as criminals as well. This guy doesn't sound too far gone, stop making fun of him and get him the help he needs.


Not that I'm saying anyone in this thread is making fun of him, but you know others who have read this story are.
 
Salmon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least they let the truck owner punch him in the face.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
7 Eleven sell pickups?
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Advernaut: They took him to the hospital for the physical care he needed; why not for the obvious mental care he also needs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
