(Reuters)   Hey kindergarteners, I want you to always remember, it's what's on the inside that counts... expect when that's not true and ya get fired from your job   (reuters.com) divider line
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He didnt get fired he just teaches slightly older kids now. And I take expection at your grammar
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He looks more like a circus freak than a teacher, anyway.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i am so smrt
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's his eyes that are terrifying. If he wore sunglasses, that would be ok. Otherwise, it's a nope from me.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He said he hoped to show his pupils that they should accept people who are different from the norm.

His what?
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Expect when thats not true for the pricipals of sayof
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Moron.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's a great example of poor life choices.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: He said he hoped to show his pupils that they should accept people who are different from the norm.

His what?


Yes. I noticed that, too. It's all I could think about. Those eyes. Yuck.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When they tell you it's what's on the inside that counts, just make sure they aren't looking for organ donations.
 
The Minstrel Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: He's a great example of poor life choices.


I know, right? I mean, what kind of sick freak wants to teach kindergarteners?
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope he's not teaching how to make good life choices.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He could be the new Lizard Man.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never get face tattoos. Just don't. Ever. No matter what.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In a stage of childhood development that is five and under, no I wouldn't advise him to teach. Because of what he did to his eyes, not the tattoos. Children are still learning cues from eyes and that would hinder their development.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Anyone who would strike such a pose should not be allowed around children
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe attention whoring isn't a vital lesson for children that age.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm no early childhood development specialist, but I think that giving 5-year olds bed-wetting nightmare fuel may be detrimental to their development.  If I met the guy at Burning Man, I'd want to party with him, but teaching 5-year olds really shouldn't be his "thing"
 
skyotter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Parents complain he frightens children.

He admits he frightens children but thinks they they should get over it.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, he is surprised this happened?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dude, go teach edgy high school kids, they'll f**king love you.
 
genner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tattoos are below the first layer of skin so technically it is inside you.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why not devote your life to tutoring carnival freaks, create your own act, make some cash on the side, get the attention and horrified reactions you crave. Boom.

I'm a problem solver.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I will say those are some of the nicest face tattoos I've ever seen.

However I totally agree with Kirablue42 that the scleral tattoos make him a poor fit for teaching young children, the silly billy.
 
