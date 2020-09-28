 Skip to content
(CNN)   Joe Montana put pressure on would-be kidnapper in the pocket, forced a scramble, and was able to strip the baby away from her in an epic turnover   (cnn.com)
26
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Joe earns the Hero tag, but what the hell is wrong with that woman? Did she just want to be famous?
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet tom brady never saved his grandchild from a kidnapping. Joe is the real goat!
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That would be his wife that intercepted the baby.

Joe should give her one of his rings.
 
inner ted
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In any previous year, this would have been news, but when adjusted for 2020 , it's a bump in the road I read about yesterday.... and then again here today
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Joe earns the Hero tag, but what the hell is wrong with that woman? Did she just want to be famous?


shiat house rat crazy?
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've never really understood the desire to kidnap a baby. They're dreadfully difficult to take proper care of. Their feeding habits are random, they have no real sleep schedule, they smell something terrible, and their clothes and other effects are totes expensive.

/tasty with bbq sauce though
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

madgonad: That would be his wife that intercepted the baby.

Joe should give her one of his rings.


In a tragic turn Ms Montana then spiked the baby in the foyer.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why do news articles just re-quote the tweet? I honestly don't get it. It's right there.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When asked how he planned to deal with the stress of the frightening incident, Joe replied, "I'll be in my room masturbating."

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Every headline I see about this story has Joe Montana making a football play to save the baby and then the text of the story says "Mrs. Montana pried the baby away".

So anyways, I'm going to go do something better with my time because I have no idea why I care enough about that to write about it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Those little Thai women can be tough.

Especially the ones with a penis.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar:
In a tragic turn Ms Montana then spiked the baby in the foyer.


She got penalized 15 yards on the next kickoff for that, too. Life is harsh.
 
Snooza [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll ever be asked to babysit again...
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Joe Montana" is a very cool name.
 
scuzzbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Joe a Defensive End now?
 
Coloman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Geez Joe M was barely involved.  Grammy Montana did all the work and Joe took all the credit.
 
foosball64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You would think he would have better security around his house
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Great. Now no matter how many kidnappings Steve Young thwarts they're always going to be compared to Montana's performance.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: I've never really understood the desire to kidnap a baby. They're dreadfully difficult to take proper care of. Their feeding habits are random, they have no real sleep schedule, they smell something terrible, and their clothes and other effects are totes expensive.

/tasty with bbq sauce though


Judging by the baby in the apartment below me their cries sound like ear piercing screams and they do it because f you!

/I like kids
//I feel very bad for the people below me. Luckily it's mostly muffled. I almost want to bring them a case of booze. Lord knows they need it.
///Always need a 3rd slashie
 
HKWolf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So the Montanas don't lock their doors? No alarm system?
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: I've never really understood the desire to kidnap a baby. They're dreadfully difficult to take proper care of. Their feeding habits are random, they have no real sleep schedule, they smell something terrible, and their clothes and other effects are totes expensive.

/tasty with bbq sauce though


same goes for expensive small dogs.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
his first career interception
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Coloman: Geez Joe M was barely involved.  Grammy Montana did all the work and Joe took all the credit.


we have found Jerry Rice's username
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheGreenMonkey: I've never really understood the desire to kidnap a baby. They're dreadfully difficult to take proper care of. Their feeding habits are random, they have no real sleep schedule, they smell something terrible, and their clothes and other effects are totes expensive.

/tasty with bbq sauce though


39-year-old woman, no children, wants a babby, tries to steal one
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: TheGreenMonkey: I've never really understood the desire to kidnap a baby. They're dreadfully difficult to take proper care of. Their feeding habits are random, they have no real sleep schedule, they smell something terrible, and their clothes and other effects are totes expensive.

/tasty with bbq sauce though

39-year-old woman, no children, wants a babby, tries to steal one


Fark user imageView Full Size


Perhaps Sodsai Dalzell's insides were a rocky place where a seed could find no purchase.
 
TiberiusGracchus44 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Malenfant: "Joe Montana" is a very cool name.


Ehh...its no Johnny Utah
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.