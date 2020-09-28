 Skip to content
(KTSM)   Man steals puppy from couple at knifepoint. Why yes, the story does involve both Craigslist and an Arby's restaurant parking lot. How did you know?   (ktsm.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Crime, French bulldog puppy, puppy's owners, Thursday night, EL PASO, Chevrolet, Chevrolet Tahoe, French Bulldog  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably shouldn't be thinking Arby's.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm kidnapping your puppy!"

"But sir this is an Arby's"
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
stealing a dog is a crime with a built in punishment
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One time I robbed an an Arbys at puppy-point.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They were selling the puppy, which basically means he stole money at knifepoint. It's not like they were out walking their dog.
 
tothekor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
WHY does everyone still keep going to Knifepoint?? So much shiat happens there!

/Same with their neighbor Gunpoint!
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's ruf
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We have the pets!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Beef and cheddar on an onion bun, curly fries and an apple turn over and the orange cream shake, terrible and amazing at the same time
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With craigslist you kinda roll the dice and get what you get but honestly who doesn't go to a CL arranged meeting without a pistol and/or some backup depending on the value of the transaction?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

damndirtyape: With craigslist you kinda roll the dice and get what you get but honestly who doesn't go to a CL arranged meeting without a pistol and/or some backup depending on the value of the transaction?


I've done maybe fifty Kijiji transactions right at my front door or even invited people inside. It helps when you live in a city outside the US.
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Lockdowns just prolong it.  If you have a compromised immune system, or, are elderly etc, stay home.
But the rest of us should get on with life.  "positive cases" are just the way of those that want to control
you into keeping you scared.  If you want to wear a stupid face diaper, wear one.
Now, I've seen stupid advertising on tv for "get your own team face mask".  Good grief!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not sure who's worse. The  robbing someone of a puppy in an Arby's parking lot or the person selling a puppy in an Arby's parking lot.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

p51d007: Lockdowns just prolong it.  If you have a compromised immune system, or, are elderly etc, stay home.
But the rest of us should get on with life.  "positive cases" are just the way of those that want to control
you into keeping you scared.  If you want to wear a stupid face diaper, wear one.
Now, I've seen stupid advertising on tv for "get your own team face mask".  Good grief!


Sir, this is a thread about Arby's.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if the dog's breeder is KFC certified.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Beef and cheddar on an onion bun, curly fries and an apple turn over and the orange cream shake, terrible and amazing at the same time


This is the first time ive gotten diarrhea from reading something.
 
Watubi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Idiots for doing transactions through Craig's List.  Everyone knows crime was non-existent before CL
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: WillofJ2: Beef and cheddar on an onion bun, curly fries and an apple turn over and the orange cream shake, terrible and amazing at the same time

This is the first time ive gotten diarrhea from reading something.


If your stomach is that sensitive avoid the horsey sauce
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: That's ruf


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dog thieves need to be treated like horse thieves.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Russ1642: damndirtyape: With craigslist you kinda roll the dice and get what you get but honestly who doesn't go to a CL arranged meeting without a pistol and/or some backup depending on the value of the transaction?

I've done maybe fifty Kijiji transactions right at my front door or even invited people inside. It helps when you live in a city outside the US.


Meanwhile in America:

https://www.npr.org/2015/03/27/395586​8​63/police-departments-open-up-safe-lot​s-for-craigslist-transactions
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Probably shouldn't be thinking Arby's.


Our PD has a spot in front of the station for this kind of thing.  I was selling a camera and told the "very interested" guy who called about it that I would meet him there. Never heard back from him.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Because Waffle House was closed?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
