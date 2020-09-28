 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   In a move that will certainly not generate any controversy to the right, Game Commission approves night vision, thermal optics while hunting. 120fps Video, Ballistic Calculator, Rangefinder, WiFi, E-Compass, Barometer, IOS & Android Apps included   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
59
    More: Interesting, State Game Commission, Hunting, Infrared, Pennsylvania, Mammals of North America, Rabies, State lawmakers, Cougar  
•       •       •

798 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 8:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How about a SmartGun link?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Give them to the deer and make the humans hunt unarmed if you're out for a challenge.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On first look I read WiFi, E-Compass as Wile E. Coyote and it made sense.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

Go gettem, boys.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spotting still illegal though, because we are sportsmen, not senseless killers.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PA hunters must be a bunch of weak cowards with no hunting skills.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

That's good eatin' right there.
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I go hunting, I prefer my game pre-shot, cleaned, cut and packaged up but I don't need no sissy night vision goggles.
 
GameSprocket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I would prefer hunter to be able to see what they are shooting at. This is not for deer hunting. I would assume that PA restricts deer hunting to daylight hours just like everywhere else.
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to be approved: land mines, armored gun emplacements, Apache Helicopters, and ballistic drone strikes. Go get them skunks PA
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about adaptive camouflage suits and thermonuclear wristwatches?
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

That's good eatin' right there.


With the exception of the coyotes and Bobcats, you can get all these critters in a live trap you buy at fleet farm, or whatever local farm supply shop. Is there a reason you need to re-enact rainbow 6 while hunting? I get hobbies are expensive; guns and ammo aren't free, but who in the hell needs to go hunting with 3000 dollars worth of gear to plink raccoons and skunks with a .22?
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: What about adaptive camouflage suits and thermonuclear wristwatches?


I have few options for dealing with raccoons that doesn't involve shooting them at night.  Thermal or night vision is a good option for that, and much more humane if it allows you to take your time on the shot vs shooting a running raccoon because they got startled.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TACTICAL ALL THE THINGS!
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: CarnySaur: Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

That's good eatin' right there.

With the exception of the coyotes and Bobcats, you can get all these critters in a live trap you buy at fleet farm, or whatever local farm supply shop. Is there a reason you need to re-enact rainbow 6 while hunting? I get hobbies are expensive; guns and ammo aren't free, but who in the hell needs to go hunting with 3000 dollars worth of gear to plink raccoons and skunks with a .22?


In many cases, a live trap leaves you with no options.  In Ohio, you can kill them in the trap or release it right there.  You can't move it.

Also, live traps get barn cats more than the raccoons.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: CarnySaur: Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

That's good eatin' right there.

With the exception of the coyotes and Bobcats, you can get all these critters in a live trap you buy at fleet farm, or whatever local farm supply shop. Is there a reason you need to re-enact rainbow 6 while hunting? I get hobbies are expensive; guns and ammo aren't free, but who in the hell needs to go hunting with 3000 dollars worth of gear to plink raccoons and skunks with a .22?


ME!

Just drop the equipment off here, with receipts.  I swear I won't return it and use the cash to buy a new gaming rig.  I mean ... who would DO something like that?!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: How about a SmartGun link?


Depends on how good you fake SIN and licenses are, chummer.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gonna be a lot of dead kids accidentally shot farking in the woods at night.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting article, but we are going to legally take the guns next year, so it is kind of pointless.  Unless it is an ironic performance art piece.  Then it is very noteworthy
 
kyuzokai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: On first look I read WiFi, E-Compass as Wile E. Coyote and it made sense.


Same. I was like, "I need to invest in the ACME company!"
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: we are going to legally take the guns next year,


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: Interesting article, but we are going to legally take the guns next year, so it is kind of pointless.  Unless it is an ironic performance art piece.  Then it is very noteworthy


predatorpongleague.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

Armaments, Chapter 3, verse 12.

/I missed the sermon on breakfast cereals
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: Interesting article, but we are going to legally take the guns next year, so it is kind of pointless.  Unless it is an ironic performance art piece.  Then it is very noteworthy


Yeah, right..... and you will get a small piece from one of them that will resolve your issue...  donated willingly..
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. All the things that have been available for decades? How generous for them to give us our rights back. Yeah, the left hates that! All their experience with wild animals includes Disney animators..
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MegaLib: Interesting article, but we are going to legally take the guns next year, so it is kind of pointless.  Unless it is an ironic performance art piece.  Then it is very noteworthy


This is why people are against any gun regulations, because they believe people like you will stop at nothing short of confiscation.

I don't think you're helping, but by all means, speak the truth as you see it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Until we get shoulder fired tactical nukes I dont think we should be running around calling ourselves a "free country".
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.


Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stray_capts: iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.

Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.


We had a structure on my farm that held those free range chickens at night so we could sleep. I can recall one singular fox that tried to get in there but he didn't last long... my grandfather was a heck of a shot with iron sights.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

Go gettem, boys.


The type of people who hunt these particular animals do it seriously, and they are absolutely bottom of the barrel human beings. It's not that some of these critters don't need culling, it's just that the people who hunt them have absolutely no regard for anybody else around them... they'll set traps and gun hunt in public parks; they go out of their way to be obnoxious to others, and feel ownership of their "territory" (yes, even when it's public land). Why Pennsylvania feels the need to double down and let them hunt at night is beyond me - poaching is a problem across the country, and this sort of thing won't help law enforcement.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So we're like the Predator and the skunk or house cat is Arnold Schwarzenegger.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stray_capts: iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.

Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.


I use live traps and relocate them to a local state forest with the permission of our local ACO and warden.  Have only had to kill one coon here in about 6 years, have relocated about 30.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: Oh. All the things that have been available for decades? How generous for them to give us our rights back. Yeah, the left hates that! All their experience with wild animals includes Disney animators..


Because shooting weapons at night, guided only by sensors, with which hunters have minimal training and experience, and no visibility beyond the target, is definitely a well-regulated activity.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: Andy Andy: Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.

Go gettem, boys.

The type of people who hunt these particular animals do it seriously, and they are absolutely bottom of the barrel human beings. It's not that some of these critters don't need culling, it's just that the people who hunt them have absolutely no regard for anybody else around them... they'll set traps and gun hunt in public parks; they go out of their way to be obnoxious to others, and feel ownership of their "territory" (yes, even when it's public land). Why Pennsylvania feels the need to double down and let them hunt at night is beyond me - poaching is a problem across the country, and this sort of thing won't help law enforcement.


Well, no.  Not all of them.  I only hunt on my property and only enough to keep the population down.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Somehow I think this is less about hunting and more about getting night vision and thermal sets to the rednecks before Civil War 2.0
 
stray_capts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Livinglush: stray_capts: iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.

Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.

I use live traps and relocate them to a local state forest with the permission of our local ACO and warden.  Have only had to kill one coon here in about 6 years, have relocated about 30.


Awesome.  That is illegal here.  I wish I had that option.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you eat what you hunt, then how is it different than going to a supermarket? Trophy hunters and poachers should be fair game with the same thermal cameras and night vision scopes.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CommonName2: If you eat what you hunt, then how is it different than going to a supermarket? Trophy hunters and poachers should be fair game with the same thermal cameras and night vision scopes.


'Fair game'...you shoot and eat trophy hunters and poachers?
 
zang
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Livinglush: stray_capts: iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.

Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.

I use live traps and relocate them to a local state forest with the permission of our local ACO and warden.  Have only had to kill one coon here in about 6 years, have relocated about 30.


Imagine an all-dark-meat turkey with four drumsticks.  That's what you've been throwing away, my friend.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah they arent legalizing this for hunting ''animals'' unless you're a republican and consider democrats/BLM protesters animals.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

H31N0US: MegaLib: we are going to legally take the guns next year,

[y.yarn.co image 850x356]


goddamn even the most obvious bait got bites. username and everything checked out. stil, its refreshing to see some trolling comming from the other side for once though. its good to break up the alt right wank fest that is the normal.
 
lennavan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: MegaLib: Interesting article, but we are going to legally take the guns next year, so it is kind of pointless.  Unless it is an ironic performance art piece.  Then it is very noteworthy

Yeah, right..... and you will get a small piece from one of them that will resolve your issue...  donated willingly..


I mean, besides you missing the obvious trolling especially given his name, WTF is wrong with you that's your go to thought for dealing with something you don't like?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
eh not sure i agree with the legalization of such tech for hunting and who the hell would bother with hunting Porcupines?     I never heard their hides/pelts had any value, their quills perhaps to some degree to native american crafts people  have some value but I am doubtful their would be enough to make it viable.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shooting guns at night? Thats more of a gangland thing than a hunter thing isnt it?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: stray_capts: iamskibibitz: It's all I can do to not run over deer walking across the street in my neighborhood. If you need all that crap to kill one you might want to take up a new hobby.

Try hunting raccoons at night successfully enough to protect your cage free, free range chicken flock.  You'll take all the help you can get.  Or maybe not, perhaps you are far more skilled than I.  If so, please give me some tips.

We had a structure on my farm that held those free range chickens at night so we could sleep. I can recall one singular fox that tried to get in there but he didn't last long... my grandfather was a heck of a shot with iron sights.


I think technically that makes them not free-range.  I hear you though, and yeah, I lock my hens up at night too.  Sorry girls, but at least you're alive to biatch to be let out come morning.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Abox: On first look I read WiFi, E-Compass as Wile E. Coyote and it made sense.


Sounds like his dream setup
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only game I'd being that kind of tech to is feral hogs because they're: a) nocturnal b) incredibly destructive and c) surprisingly dangerous if they figure out where you are.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go with flame units.   Kill 'em and grill 'em.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.