(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Being naked along the road eating grass and flowers while being covered in crap is no way to get through life, sir   (fox43.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's wrong then I don't want to be right!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be no records.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Submitter, your supervisor told you to get back to your fulfilling career at the register.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the only way, by Circe!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just mething around.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TUCKER! TUCKER!
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IDK, That may be an improvement to 2020 at this point.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is if you're a cow.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must not be a king
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cowsplaying?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Beats working at a cash register or at home all the time in PA. I mean you got fresh air blowing away the stink, nature, and lots of wooded areas to roam about depending on where you are.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whose faeces was it?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PunGent: Cowsplaying?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Best be careful or he's liable to get ventilated by a redneck with a gas powered, semi automatic, laser sighted, rifle with thermal optics and night vision.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Holy Moly ... that's rock bottom ... very sad ... I hope this dude gets the help he needs - a shower, a veggie burger, and a lifetime script for lithium.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Had to click to see if this headline was about a person or my dog.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That meth is some drug!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What's his FARK handle?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I wondered what had ever happened to old King Nebuchadnezzar
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jso2897: It is if you're a cow.


"I am cow, hear me moo.."

I am Cow
Youtube JohcbfO0OjA
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm vegan!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

UberDave: If that's wrong then I don't want to be right!


I was going to ask what his fark handle is, but now that you cleared that all up...
 
The Darkest Timeline
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Always test the acid before committing to multiple doses. Geez.
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
And strange women, lying in ponds, distributing swords is not a basis of government... but here we are.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTH:Being naked along the road eating grass and flowers while being covered in crap is no way to get through life, sir Gwyneth

FTFY
 
