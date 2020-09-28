 Skip to content
(Metro) The UK thinks a total social lockdown of pubs and bars is necessary but worry the public won't accept it
    More: Facepalm, Port Talbot, Glamorgan, Sociology, Neath Port Talbot, Wales, Neath, Government, last week  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Um, drink at home? You can even invite people over -- up the legal limit for gatherings, of course.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, just like here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK Government needs everything to be normal so the rich can keep getting richer while they're getting the hell out of the UK before Brexit.

Scientists are telling them that their half-measures are not only useless but actively harmful (Shut down all the pubs at 10PM, everyone gets on transit at 10:15PM!)

But listening to science is something the UK Government refuses to do.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: So, just like here.


I'd say they're worse than New York or Chicago, better than Alabama and Florida. Still damning with faint praise.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government bankrolling the spread of Covid probably wasn't the best policy in retrospect.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is necessary, because most people are not rational, and will do whatever they want, regardless of circumstances.

A friend has a previously-seemingly-sane coworker who was exposed to someone with COVID, yet refused to get tested, because he doesn't believe in asymptomatic infections, just to save himself the hassle at stopping at a test site.

My friend shouted in his face about random beliefs in the face of evidence not being OK, but people will believe whatever is convenient to them.

We're a willfully stupid species.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
US: "IT'S MAH RAHT TO OUT IN PUBBIK WITHOUT A MASK AND DRANK!"
UK: "OI, GUV, I'M NOT BOVVERED BY NO VIRUS, IT'S CHURCH* INNIT?"

Same dimwits, different language.

/*"Fake news" rhymes with "church pews".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [Fark user image 800x550]

The government bankrolling the spread of Covid probably wasn't the best policy in retrospect.


A pro-cunnilingus campaign? Interesting. Over on this side of the pond we grab 'em, we don't eat 'em.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: We're a willfully stupid species.



The damndest thing is it's worked out for us as a species so far... but it'll only work right up until the epoch that it won't.

As a species we gather information, analyse, problem solve & take risks and then throw all that to one side and do things completely against our self interests or the common good.

I'm not excusing covidiots... the internal inconsistency of humanity is just weird.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The UK Government needs everything to be normal so the rich can keep getting richer while they're getting the hell out of the UK before Brexit.


Apparently you aren't taking much notice of the sale prices of prime London property (both resi and commercial).
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But listening to science is something the UK Government refuses to do.


It's something most governments refuse to do, and it applies to more than just the pandemic.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get on TV and lie.. it worked for Brexit.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 225x225]


This is why I don't use an ad blocker :)
 
Kegovitch [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Put the Queen on the telly and have her make speech.
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
some areas wouldn't notice the pubs being closed. believe it or not, where I live there are ZERO pubs.
we did have four, plus two members only clubs. now we just have the members only clubs - and one of them, you can't join unless you know someone who is already a member and has been for at least the last three years with no reprimands for their behaviour, or that of any guests they sign in (you're only allowed in as a guest once a month, with no inbetween visits. members have to sign you in/out and charge £3 for the honour of being bored to death over a warm pint in what is essentially, an old folks home with booze. the waiting list to join means you really do have to wait for someone to die before you move up. on the plus side, the pool table is at least even. and in not bad shape.that's all most people go in for.or snooker - four tables, wonky cues, cue chalk is behind the bar.)
so, around here? we wouldn't miss the pubs.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's probably good for a government to respect the will of the people, but not if they're loud and stupid.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Problem is we don't leave dead in the streets anymore. Kind of hard to deny if you have to step over the corpses.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyone catch that they want to close the pubs and bars in restaurants but the pub in parliament is exempt from this rule?
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: SplittingAces: So, just like here.

I'd say they're worse than New York or Chicago, better than Alabama and Florida. Still damning with faint praise.


Why do you think the rest of the EU is fine with Brexit? They're getting rid of Tea-Florida.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Malenfant: It is necessary, because most people are not rational, and will do whatever they want, regardless of circumstances.

A friend has a previously-seemingly-sane coworker who was exposed to someone with COVID, yet refused to get tested, because he doesn't believe in asymptomatic infections, just to save himself the hassle at stopping at a test site.

My friend shouted in his face about random beliefs in the face of evidence not being OK, but people will believe whatever is convenient to them.

We're a willfully stupid species.


I kind of agree with your friend.

I will never take that test because then you end up on some list that the cops have access to.

Remember when medical information was private? Pepperidge Farms remembers.
 
Pert
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The way it's being handled in the UK is an omnishambles. Everyone could see the pub early closing measure wouldn't work. They've only done it so they can claim they didn't want to lock us down, but idiots forced their hand.

The universities going back was nonsense. I am embarrassed at how we are manufacturing and perpetuating failure.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Malenfant: We're a willfully stupid species.


The damndest thing is it's worked out for us as a species so far... but it'll only work right up until the epoch that it won't.

As a species we gather information, analyse, problem solve & take risks and then throw all that to one side and do things completely against our self interests or the common good.

I'm not excusing covidiots... the internal inconsistency of humanity is just weird.


Once you realize that man is a rationalizing animal, rather than a rational animal, it all makes sense.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Malenfant: It is necessary, because most people are not rational, and will do whatever they want, regardless of circumstances.

A friend has a previously-seemingly-sane coworker who was exposed to someone with COVID, yet refused to get tested, because he doesn't believe in asymptomatic infections, just to save himself the hassle at stopping at a test site.

My friend shouted in his face about random beliefs in the face of evidence not being OK, but people will believe whatever is convenient to them.

We're a willfully stupid species.

I kind of agree with your friend.

I will never take that test because then you end up on some list that the cops have access to.

Remember when medical information was private? Pepperidge Farms remembers.


You agree with the delusional person that my friend was trying to straighten out. You're part of the problem.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: The UK Government needs everything to be normal so the rich can keep getting richer while they're getting the hell out of the UK before Brexit.

Apparently you aren't taking much notice of the sale prices of prime London property (both resi and commercial).


That's a completely separate issue. That's not wealthy UK people, that's RU criminals laundering money out of Russia. Have you noticed the actual occupancy rates on those properties?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: But listening to science is something the UK Government refuses to do.

It's something most governments refuse to do, and it applies to more than just the pandemic.


God damn I wish you were wrong.
 
orbister
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jayphat: Anyone catch that they want to close the pubs and bars in restaurants but the pub in parliament is exempt from this rule?


Really? Presumably they'll allow a pub in Barnard Castle to stay open, in case Dominic Cummings needs a swift one after his next "eye test".
 
