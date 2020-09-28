 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Positive virus test rates top 25%, in the (red) states   (reuters.com) divider line
23
    More: Followup, Midwestern United States, Democratic Party, North Dakota's positive test rate, United States, South Dakota, Minnesota, North Dakota, New York  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Freedumb!
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Herd mentally!
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*Mentality. But mentally works too i guess.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Love Song
Youtube lmTKN09DPPQ
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For decades the GOP has been an anti-science party where narrative and beliefs are more important than facts and professional expertise. Well as it turns out: facts don't care about your feelings.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stay positive, y'all
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
fallingcow
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Our local positive rates are up, but overall testing is down. With so many variables in play we're not gonna know WTF was happening this year until a decade from now.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean we know it ain't good, but I mean specifics or data. It's all garbage right now.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Our local positive rates are up, but overall testing is down. With so many variables in play we're not gonna know WTF was happening this year until a decade from now.


Well, those of us who weren't a walking pre-existing condition and put on a damn mask will know in a decade.  Flyover land is about to get cheap, if you're into that sort of thing.
 
jbtilley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It sounds like the solution to the problem is fewer red states.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Of course ND rates are skyrocketing, because nobody here wears a farking mask. I hit the grocery store on Saturday in small-town ND (Washburn), and was one of only a few people wearing a mask. None of the employees, most of the customers, they just can't be bothered.

It's okay, though, it's not as if people need to get groceries.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just in time for the Big 10 and to a much lesser extent the MAC to start football season.

I'm a Kent State grad and I'm was proud the MAC did the right thing and canceled it's basketball tourney. I was proud they did they right and initially decided to wait till spring to see if things were getting better.

From a pragmatic point, the MAC could have played spring ball on national TV for football junkies and degenerate gamblers at normal kick off times for better ratings than 8:00 on Tuesday on ESPNU.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Of course ND rates are skyrocketing, because nobody here wears a farking mask. I hit the grocery store on Saturday in small-town ND (Washburn), and was one of only a few people wearing a mask. None of the employees, most of the customers, they just can't be bothered.

It's okay, though, it's not as if people need to get groceries.


This is why I've been getting 99% of my groceries delivered since April.

/Shipt is surprisingly affordable.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's not coronavirus. That's Trump fever! Everybody get on the Trump trai... *hack hack cough cough*
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jbtilley: It sounds like the solution to the problem is fewer red states.


Can we sell them to Alberta to keep all the derp in North America in one place?
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Of course ND rates are skyrocketing, because nobody here wears a farking mask. I hit the grocery store on Saturday in small-town ND (Washburn), and was one of only a few people wearing a mask. None of the employees, most of the customers, they just can't be bothered.

It's okay, though, it's not as if people need to get groceries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How soon until we have satellite images of bodies in the streets?

Nightmare scenario gathering steam.

I guess if people see bodies stacking up they won't go out to vote.
 
lennavan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Guys, just a thought -- for some dumb f*cking reason this thing became politicized.  The (R)'s are vehemently and violently opposed to measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.  The (D)'s are already wearing masks and social distancing.

Can we just let Darwin do his thing here?  This is a big chance for the future of our country here, let's not miss it.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: fallingcow: Our local positive rates are up, but overall testing is down. With so many variables in play we're not gonna know WTF was happening this year until a decade from now.

Well, those of us who weren't a walking pre-existing condition and put on a damn mask will know in a decade.  Flyover land is about to get cheap, if you're into that sort of thing.


Not really, if your under 60 your chances of dying are pretty low, especially this far in where the doctors have a firm enough grasp on how to keep people from dying. What will happen is the medical costs from secondary effects are going to lower effective GDP in those states for the next 20+ years leading to more poor people angry about their lot in life ensuring a GOP stronghold.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Towards thee I roll, thou all-destroying but unconquering whale; to the last I grapple with thee; from hell's heart I stab at thee; for hate's sake I spit my last breath at thee.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Last I saw Wisconsin is #3. I mean, we finally got rid of that semiconscious sack of goose shiat named Scott Walker, but the far-right idiocy is still deep and widespread.
 
Serious Black [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lennavan: Guys, just a thought -- for some dumb f*cking reason this thing became politicized.  The (R)'s are vehemently and violently opposed to measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.  The (D)'s are already wearing masks and social distancing.

Can we just let Darwin do his thing here?  This is a big chance for the future of our country here, let's not miss it.


Unfortunately, social distancing and universal mask-wearing are not foolproof, nor is behaving like a jackass a guarantee you'll get sick. Some people who minimize their time in close contact with the public and take care to wear masks all the time will still get COVID. Some people who are eating at restaurants, drinking at bars, and refusing to wear masks around other people will not get COVID.
 
