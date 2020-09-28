 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTSM)   Spider spins Ruth Bader Ginsburg collar-like web. Pig, rat waiting to vote on its replacement   (ktsm.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shaw Nature Reserve, EL PASO, Missouri photographer Mauri Truesdell, Supreme Court of the United States, Shaw Arboretum, RBG's beautiful lace collars, nature  
•       •       •

1074 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 6:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some Justice
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some Justice!
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Some Justice


Blow it out your ass.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlotte's Web trifecta in play.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSwizz: Fano: Some Justice

Blow it out your ass.


Fine line wish it were mine, Fano's famous post!
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

clawsoon: Charlotte's Web trifecta in play.


After all, every day's a smorgasbord, smorgasbord, smorgasbord
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that like seeing Jesus on toast or Elvis in a wave?
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be nothing else to report on, with the Riots and election and plague and war and pedo scandals and assassinations and everything.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a headline. +1
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should confirm this one. She'll protect the children.
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BBQBrisket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

She'll protect her children
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: Is that like seeing Jesus on toast or Elvis in a wave?


Yes.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You mean them anteefuhs are training SPIDERS in trying to indoctrinate liberal propaganda?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Fano: Some Justice


If we can bring Paul Lynde back from the dead this year, I'd consider that an absolute win.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.