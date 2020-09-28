 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Sometimes a picture is worth a thousand hilarious mishaps if you catch it at the right moment   (thesun.ie) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen a few of those but I wish I knew the story behind the guy messing with the DJ's board.  The look on the DJ's face is hilarious.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the one with the glasses. Maybe it's photoshopped. Who knows? It still made me laugh.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not caught on film were the many (failed) attempts to get various lucky charms.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size


Reminds me of when people feed the seagulls French fries at the beach.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I like the one with the glasses. Maybe it's photoshopped. Who knows? It still made me laugh.


Definately SPECtacular.

Hahhaa...hohooho....ugghhhh...sorry...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Incredible photos capture EXACT moment disaster struck

Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, the humanities
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size

"Well.....shiat."

/maybe if you land right back down in the same place, you can pick them back up?
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [thesun.co.uk image 850x748]
"Well.....shiat."

/maybe if you land right back down in the same place, you can pick them back up?


Just cut the power so you fall and jam them back into place.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: I like the one with the glasses. Maybe it's photoshopped. Who knows? It still made me laugh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
a new bride takes a tumble on her damp squib...

Is that what they call it in Great Britain?
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

UberDave: I've seen a few of those but I wish I knew the story behind the guy messing with the DJ's board.  The look on the DJ's face is hilarious.


Good thing that beer is only heading for the covered turn table and not for the sound board.
 
