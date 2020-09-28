 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   2020 needs to stop. Martial law and total military mobilization in Armenia after clash with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Putin chuckles sovietly   (bbc.com) divider line
    Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Caucasus, Nagorno-Karabakh  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At the decision of the Government, martial law and general mobilization is being declared in the Republic of #Armenia. I call on the personnel attached to the troops to present themselves to their district commissariats.


For the fatherland, for victory.
- Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) September 27, 2020
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh look, another religious conflict in the 'near east' ....
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know enough to declare the rights and wrongs of this dispute, but it's not surprising that Turkey is butting in at the prospect of killing Armenians. Seems to be a thing with them.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm sure Picard will arrive soon to protect Baku.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

optikeye: Oh look, another religious conflict in the 'near east' ....


Election 2020 is wondering why you don't make eye contact anymore.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Putin is already sending in troops to help Armenia. If the Turks then help Azerbaijan by sending in their troops to support, we're looking at the start of a helluva war
 
maxheck
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Send in a sextet of Shoggoths and we got ourselves a quorum.
 
maxheck
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Also, a guy could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.
 
vernonFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Caucasians always starting shiat
 
