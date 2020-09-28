 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Major brush fire burning towards Santa Rosa, CA. Sadly, not a repeat of 2017   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
evacuation map here

https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappvie​w​er/index.html?id=83d73b75423c4201aecd0​8e15fa8e6e7&extent=-13652267.9508,4645​168.7293,-13601437.327,4671768.8151,10​2100
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The above link is for Napa County.

The link below is for Sonoma County.
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappvie​w​er/index.html?id=69a0e54e9e2b48c086d12​2027b21c961


Stay safe
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you know anyone in Santa Rosa, make sure they're aware and listening for evacuation orders.

This is the fire cam trained on the path the fire is taking right now
http://www.alertwildfire.org/northbay​/​?camera=Axis-SonomaMt

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Too late to rake or wax?
 
powhound
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Too late to rake or wax?


If you are at the point where you need to rake your pubes me thinks it's a bit late for wax.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Link][Fark user image image 733x586]


Sarah Stierch is a fantastic follow for fire info.

Also, I have created a Twitter list with California fire related, verified accounts. Follow it here: https://twitter.com/i/lists/130​2493179​178962944?s=09
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rosa?  Oh my golly.  Oh my golly.
 
