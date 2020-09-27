 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Looks like I'll be shifting my 401k into shark liver oil stocks from my whale oil, rhino horn, and tiger penis holdings   (news.sky.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, World population, Immunologic adjuvant, Immune system, Population, Vaccine, Influenza vaccine, Influenza, Pandemic  
•       •       •

412 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Tiger penis holdings are the reason I'm an at the shoulder amputee.

/college dare
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Tiger penis holdings are the reason I'm an at the shoulder amputee.

/college dare


Anybody want to get on on the ground floor of my shark ranching enterprise? We've got licenses in process with two separate island nations, favorable currents and natural food sources staked out. 7 figure share buy can have significant say on operations, and bonus for useful experience. EIP.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Monty Python (The meaning of life) - A rather nasty bite.
Youtube iu13UrF3UDU
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I cleaned up in March by investing in "Get Well Soon" and "Sorry For Your Loss" greeting card futures, while all you morons were scrambling for toilet paper.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Squalene could be harvested from any fish or from genetically-modified yeast; they choose sharks possibly because of their size and/or possibly because the international corporations are in bed with the Chinese grey market.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Here's another weird ingredient in bio-medical that we harvest on mass: Horseshoe crab blood.

Maybe we should look at finding the genes that code for these biological materials we need and splice them into bacteria or yeast so we can produce them at the industrial scales we require without a literal blood harvest every year, similar to what was done to produce insulin instead of harvesting it from cadavers and freshly dead livestock. The populations are not going to scale with our future material needs.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pff, amateurs.  That's why the rest of us use unicorn farts and dehydrated fetuses,
 
Excelsior
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

koder: Squalene could be harvested from any fish or from genetically-modified yeast; they choose sharks possibly because of their size and/or possibly because the international corporations are in bed with the Chinese grey market.


Squaline is also found in wheat germ; but sharks are by far the easiest source because their livers are absolutely massive.The liver of a shark makes up a whopping 1/3 of its body weight, and a single 2,100 lbs basking shark will give you 550 gallons of squaline oil.

(Unlike most other fish, sharks don't have swim bladders -- their massive livers filled with lighter-than-water oil allow their otherwise heavier-than-water bodies to stay to naturally buoyant in the water)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm doubling down on baby harp seal squeezins then.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.