(Daily Mail)   Two ways to get your tuchus in trouble quickly in Thailand: One, insult the tattooed King with a harem in Germany. The second? A bad yelp review   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 3:29 AM



waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hey should remind people not to mess with drugs life in prison people and these are mean prisons
 
crinz83
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wtf.. neither the reviews nor the lawsuit say how the sex is there.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey should remind people not to mess with drugs life in prison people and these are mean prisons


No kittie you can not have these chicken tenders because they are mine and mine only awwwwww?
 
Korzine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
An American Karen in Thailand.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

crinz83: wtf.. neither the reviews nor the lawsuit say how the sex is there.


Congratulations! This narrowly beats out that guy who tried to internet fame his way into free Wendy's chicken nuggets for life as the most American comment on the internet.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The least Barrow could do is conjugate his verbs properly.
 
