hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst tragedy is war, the second worst tragedy is how utterly neglected the soldiers get when they come back. The money is there for them to fight but not to recover. My heart goes out to them and their loved ones.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can be tough on mental health after you've realized you're fighting for the bad guys
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Losers

/I keed
//Yes I know it's not funny
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is America great yet?
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave2042: Losers

/I keed
//Yes I know it's not funny


Sadly, Trump most likely seriously thinks this.
 
Meltro [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: The worst tragedy is war, the second worst tragedy is how utterly neglected the soldiers get when they come back. The money is there for them to fight but not to recover. My heart goes out to them and their loved ones.


While it is absolutely true that post-deployment help is a joke, I think you will find that the majority of suicides are among non-deployed personnel. At least, that was the case when I was in...'09-'15
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Dave2042: Losers

/I keed
//Yes I know it's not funny

Sadly, Trump most likely seriously thinks this.


My point
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazi helmets, Nazi camouflage, Nazi president, Nazi supporters.
If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, you might be on the wrong side.
 
munko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brofar: Dave2042: Losers

/I keed
//Yes I know it's not funny

Sadly, Trump most likely seriously thinks this.


he thinks this about John McCain.  Who tried to stab him in the back from day 1.  John was a weaselly, yellow-bellied traitor.  And Trump was just being nice calling him a loser. And Trump knows more about McCain's involvement in attempts to get him impeached than we know. He was involved with the Steele dossier somehow,either disbursement or retrieval.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

munko: Brofar: Dave2042: Losers

/I keed
//Yes I know it's not funny

Sadly, Trump most likely seriously thinks this.

he thinks this about John McCain.  Who tried to stab him in the back from day 1.  John was a weaselly, yellow-bellied traitor.  And Trump was just being nice calling him a loser. And Trump knows more about McCain's involvement in attempts to get him impeached than we know. He was involved with the Steele dossier somehow,either disbursement or retrieval.


1/10.  Trying way too hard. Lacks any kind of plausibility.
 
Tommy Moo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.
 
Brofar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.


You're assuming there's a correlation with the actual lockdown despite there being no proof.
 
Saturn5
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Brofar: Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.

You're assuming there's a correlation with the actual lockdown despite there being no proof.


It's long been known that increases in unemployment cause an increase in deaths.  It doesn't matter if the cause is a natural economic problem or a forced lockdown.  There may be other causes for excess deaths as well, but the causation between unemployment and death rate has been known for generations.
 
hej
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The other kinds of suicides are probably also up.
 
McJaemes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Navy does not care about suicide. My colleague took his own life in March this year. The rest of the 12-persom team got nothing. No stand-down, no counseling, nobody checking up on us, nothing. Just back to work (shoreside office work) the next day like he was never there. In June I took myself to the ER for suicidal ideations. It still took two months for me to get a counselor.

If you bring up suicide they just tell you to call this resource or that resource. Problem is, you call them and you get a bureaucratic runaround. I called the chaplains' hotline and the guy who answered said, "I'm actually not on call anymore, they just havent forwarded the number to the next guy yet."

The Navy does not care about suicide.
 
Naritai
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.


Wait,, you think the military is subject to lockdowns?
 
X-boxershorts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.


Blow me you ignorant farkstick
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.


So, Mr. AllKnowingMoo....what would have been your policy?
Starting Jan 1 2020, what, specifically, would you have done?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.


Which states are under lockdown and to what extent?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gnosis301: Tommy Moo: More evidence that the lockdown is causing more deaths than lives saved. It's also causing the deaths of young people with a lot more years left ahead of them. If we had never locked down, we might have had another 40 or 50 thousand dead 80 year olds. We traded the lives of how many tens of thousands of 20 - 50 year olds to save people who had already lived their lives. This has been the biggest policy mistake in a century.

Which states are under lockdown and to what extent?


Lockdown = "Please wear a mask.  We're begging you."
 
