 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Well, looks like 2020 might make The Happening a reality, so get ready for murder trees   (theatlantic.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Dutch elm disease, Elm, Bacteria, Wood, Olive, Plant pathogens and diseases, elm trees, Fungus  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 28 Sep 2020 at 8:29 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are some native trees here in New Zealand that are under threat from tree diseases too. This is one of the reasons why border control are hardasses when it comes to bringing in fruit and vegetables into NZ. Pohutukawa, which produces beautiful red flowers in the summer, is under threat from myrtle rust.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And there's a fungus threatening our largest native trees, the Kauri.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was a late starter.  dont let that be you too

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be about an expansion in the Manchineel's range. This was far more depressing.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Happening
Youtube eLVxddcrod8
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So, it's happening?
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In memory of a real tree
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.