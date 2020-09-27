 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Waiting in line at the haunted house. What's the worst that could happen?   (oaklandcounty115.com) divider line
    English-language films, City of Pontiac, Early Saturday morning, American films, Pontiac Substation Detectives, Star EMS, victim, Detroit  
Cerebral Infarktion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't do haunted houses but have a few ideas... *reads headline* Yeah I can't top that.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now that person could be one of the 999 happy haunts there....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [img.memecdn.com image 640x492]


I recognize that building.  It's the former Bennett College, Millbrook NY.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TheHighlandHowler: kdawg7736: [img.memecdn.com image 640x492]

I recognize that building.  It's the former Bennett College, Millbrook NY.


Really? Cool. Is it still standing?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Another great event ruined by gun owning human beings thanks gun owners we appreciate the death and mayhem
 
