(Yahoo)   A tourist in Rome was arrested for carving his initials into the walls of The Colosseum. Amazingly enough, not an American   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was it Biggus Dickus?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh please, Subby.

My hunch was English.....and the jerk who did it is Irish...so I was much closer than you were.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Life of Brian Graffiti Scene
Youtube M3gNdGHsEIk
 
Yeoman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Throw him to the lions!
 
hammettman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only arrested?  How about some live action re-enactment?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Oh please, Subby.

My hunch was English.....and the jerk who did it is Irish...so I was much closer than you were.


Huh
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I see other people have seen that obscure movie, "The Life of Brian," so no need for me to post related images.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought English or German.
Irish? Ok, he was drunk. Let him go. (not that English or Germans are ever sober).
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would have guessed Chinese.  They've earned themselves quite the reputation as the worse tourists in the world in the past few years.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I see other people have seen that obscure movie, "The Life of Brian," so no need for me to post related images.


You don't need to follow me! You don't need to follow anybody! You got to think for yourself! You're all individuals! You're all different!
 
bl968
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Been happening since time immemorial

Rome HBO opening titles
Youtube msHHv8PSBOk
 
Obryn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abitofbuffalo: Madman drummers bummers: I see other people have seen that obscure movie, "The Life of Brian," so no need for me to post related images.

You don't need to follow me! You don't need to follow anybody! You got to think for yourself! You're all individuals! You're all different!


Yes! We're all individuals, we're all different!!
 
