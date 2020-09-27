 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Tik Tok, motherf*cker   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
30
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look if the president can't ban free market enterprise just because he gets his feelings hurt, are we even America anymore?!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
First Amendment biatches.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it just me or does it make anyone else smile when Donny's BS gets smacked down this hard?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hail, Holy Queen...

How to medical
Youtube RxDKW75ueIU
 
blackartemis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, I still think banning TikTok would have gotten a demographic who doesn't vote much to actually vote.
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: Hail, Holy Queen...

[YouTube video: How to medical]


Shes my favorite Trump basher. I mean reiterator.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Look if the president can't ban free market enterprise just because he gets his feelings hurt, are we even America anymore?!


I don't understand why Trump doesn't use control culture like other people do
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackartemis: Man, I still think banning TikTok would have gotten a demographic who doesn't vote much to actually vote.


Bedroom pop artists are the weirdest single issue voters ever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blackartemis: Man, I still think banning TikTok would have gotten a demographic who doesn't vote much to actually vote.


ROFLMAO


Only old ppl vote.
Been voting since Bill Clinton.
Only once during a vote for Pre-K in SA did I see anyone except old people vote.

When I was 17 and excited about voting for Clinton coming up the guy I worked with was like why bother nothing changes and he was probably not even 40.

/
I'm now 47
Only missed one vote.
Because I assumed Obama didn't have a single chance in hell the first time.
//
I don't know. Maybe that coworker had a point?
Considering the tea party and Trump exist.
Yuk.
///
FML
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That judge must be a chinese double agent.
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't imagine why he even got involved.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farxist Marxist: Can't imagine why he even got involved.


It tides the base over until the Huawei extradition case resumes this week in Vancouver.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trump!  Is there anything this guy can get right?

/pissing off the libs isn't a thing...
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farxist Marxist: Can't imagine why he even got involved.


He probably has a financial interest in it's success or failure. I'd bet my actual life on that.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farxist Marxist: Can't imagine why he even got involved.


I thought there were reports of security threats and/or the app harvesting a great deal of personal info.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: trump!  Is there anything this guy can get right?

/pissing off the libs isn't a thing...


It's the ONLY thing for the idiots that listen to him.  Literally, it's the only damn thing they have left.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Using Tik Tok is its own punishment.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Is it just me or does it make anyone else smile when Donny's BS gets smacked down this hard?


It does, but remember that he had a really bad week two weeks ago, and then RBG died.

He's had a bad weekend. Be very afraid.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Farxist Marxist: Can't imagine why he even got involved.


KPOP Stans in Tulsa
Gyna
 
adamatari
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
On the one hand, Trump's attempt to force the sale of TikTok is idiotic, on the other hand, he's right that it's a security risk. The Xi regime is extremely hostile to humanistic values and liberty, and very smart about how to attack them.

Tiktok is one of those things they will definitely use as part of the cultural war, in an insidious way. Too bad we have the worst president in history making opposition to an authoritarian government that is steps from being a superpower look like idiocy.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I thought the ban was already off because Trump got a cut Oracle partnered with 'em?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

adamatari: On the one hand, Trump's attempt to force the sale of TikTok is idiotic, on the other hand, he's right that it's a security risk. The Xi regime is extremely hostile to humanistic values and liberty, and very smart about how to attack them.

Tiktok is one of those things they will definitely use as part of the cultural war, in an insidious way. Too bad we have the worst president in history making opposition to an authoritarian government that is steps from being a superpower look like idiocy.


The thing is, Tik Tok is hardly anywhere CLOSE to the only app/site where China is an issue. If it was actual about privacy/combating China's influence, there are a LOT more companies that would get banned, and a LOT more American companies that would, at minimum, be regulated.

Google and Facebook and co. are more than happy to sell your data to China, because capitalism is amoral and money is money.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

LordJiro: I thought the ban was already off because Trump got a cut Oracle partnered with 'em?


It's more clear who was responsible for the credits in Monty Python and the Holy Grailthan if the TikTok deal is a go.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Farxist Marxist: Can't imagine why he even got involved.

I thought there were reports of security threats and/or the app harvesting a great deal of personal info.


The meanwhile my insurance company knows everything that my paid for by my employer doctor knows

LOL

privacy is a joke and it's been a joke for longer than I've been alive which is depressing
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

adamatari: On the one hand, Trump's attempt to force the sale of TikTok is idiotic, on the other hand, he's right that it's a security risk. The Xi regime is extremely hostile to humanistic values and liberty, and very smart about how to attack them.

Tiktok is one of those things they will definitely use as part of the cultural war, in an insidious way. Too bad we have the worst president in history making opposition to an authoritarian government that is steps from being a superpower look like idiocy.


LOL


Cancel culture but not wanting to support Trump it's hilarious


At the end of the day the free market should determine what happens


Not that I actually believe in the free market I think the free market is moronic but there's no talking anyone else out of it
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have either Google or Apple said they would actually remove the app from their stores? Seeing as how there is no money exchanged, I don't see how Google and Apple can be forbidden from publishing (*cough* 1A) the app.
 
walthunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Can someone Farksplain to me why this is a loss? India banned it. Just give me a reason why we support it. Not trolling just curious.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

walthunt: Can someone Farksplain to me why this is a loss? India banned it. Just give me a reason why we support it. Not trolling just curious.


If he's f'ur it, I'm agin' it
 
