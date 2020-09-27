 Skip to content
(Laughing Squid)   Hon, you got a glass of chocolate milk on yore haid   (laughingsquid.com) divider line
13
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am impressed.  Pretty sure I couldn't sit still for half that long with a glass on my head without taking a chocky milk bath.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Respect!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, Bunny.

Now do pancakes!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This headline brought to you by the American Dairy Association.
 
khatores
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Glass of milk on your head best be top end
Top-top-top-top end!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cup on head?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2chinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What a cheat! They should've made her use the butterfly stroke. *ANYONE* can make it the length of a pool with a glass of milk on their head if they're swimming freestyle.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hot

Everyone's a winner...
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Every 1's a Winner
Youtube 8RpZsm-8pbU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

2chinz: What a cheat! They should've made her use the butterfly stroke. *ANYONE* can make it the length of a pool with a glass of milk on their head if they're swimming freestyle.


Pssh, even Jesus only got halfway across the pool before he tripped.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
We should start the Fark "Got Beer" TikTok challenge. Paddle around in an inflatable alligator balancing this on your head:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Milk comes from nipples. Whar nipples?
 
EL EM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's great, but I wanted strawberry.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

