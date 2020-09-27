 Skip to content
(Kotaku)   Deplatforming works. Your move, Facebook   (kotaku.com) divider line
Bob Vagene
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a feature.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If by "works," you mean "send the voice to another channel and reinforce supporters' belief while detractors pretend they're the only perspective in the world," then I guess it does "work."
 
anfrind
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pedo Guy Zuckerberg has already made it abundantly clear that he thinks people should be allowed to lie without restriction.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
one edit to bgp tables and we could be rid of facebook for a while.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: If by "works," you mean "send the voice to another channel and reinforce supporters' belief while detractors pretend they're the only perspective in the world," then I guess it does "work."


QAnon is not a voice.  It's a baboon-like screeching.
 
assalon5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I know that Fark prides itself on peeps posting that don't read the article. But I thought that about myself ... until I tried to read that drivel. Even I can not stomach that noise.

/a first time for everything I guess
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

assalon5: I know that Fark prides itself on peeps posting that don't read the article. But I thought that about myself ... until I tried to read that drivel. Even I can not stomach that noise.

/a first time for everything I guess


I got as far as it talking about how they torture children to get a drug out of them and started scrolling and skimming after that.

/yikes
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Very easy to deplatform channels hardly anyone was watching in the first place.  Let's see what happens when they try to deplatform something that will actually cost them money.
 
