Goal #5: mount a search and rescue mission for Goal #1 and Goal #3
10
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Copy-paste from a 2-column inset?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Flincher [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oops
 
chookbillion [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ha ha!
 
John Hopoate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. "

/Ni
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Everyone is just winging it now policywise
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

John Hopoate: "And the Lord spake, saying, "First shalt thou take out the Holy Pin. Then shalt thou count to three, no more, no less. Three shall be the number thou shalt count, and the number of the counting shall be three. Four shalt thou not count, neither count thou two, excepting that thou then proceed to three. Five is right out. "

/Ni


Right show, wrong sketch :)
Monty Python: Kilimanjaro Expedition
Youtube IdTy1j7z-K4
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They once had other goals.

The Return to School Task Force and workgroups have been tasked with developing flexible plans that:

* Mitigate and minimize the spread of Coronavirus in accordance with health agency guidance;
* Keep staff and students safe and support social-emotional well-being and interactions
* Prioritize inclusive access to learning for each student;
* Enable staff and students to return to learning in ways that are significantly better than during our closures this year;
* Support families.

Guiding Principles
As we plan for the 2020-21 we are keeping the following guiding principles and commitments at the center of our work.

* Protect the health and well-being of students, staff, and families.
* Proactively address inequities related to race, ability, socio-economic status, and language that have been exacerbated by the pandemic.
* Educate each student.
* Ensure active, consistent and meaningful connections with each student.
* Engage our families.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 299x168] Everyone is just winging it now policywise


Fark user imageView Full Size

/Always keep jigglypuffs away from your nuclear power plants.
 
