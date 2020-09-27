 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Thanks to a loophole in the rewrite of the Clean Water Act your favorite reservoir may now be considered a "waste treatment system". Duke sucks   (local10.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Electricity generation, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Coal, Nuclear power, Clean Water Act, Sutton Lake, power company, hot water  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 9:17 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Random internet factoid: The second-largest lake in Bolivia is called Lake Poopo. It is not a freshwater lake.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not a "loophole", it's by design.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

King Something: It's not a "loophole", it's by design.


I always wondered about that, it's literally impossible to make a knot or tie a sail or any other useful thing you can do w/ a rope or string w/o creating a loophole. The whole purpose requires a loophole at some point in time.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure, if by "reservoir" you mean "power plant cooling pond."  If your community gets its water from a cooling pond you've got bigger problems.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Alcoa & The TVA didn't create all of those lakes because they love water skiing.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
seems some are not a water treatment area

38 million gallons down the drain...
https://time.com/66459/portland-reser​v​oir-pee/
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Trocadero: King Something: It's not a "loophole", it's by design.

I always wondered about that, it's literally impossible to make a knot or tie a sail or any other useful thing you can do w/ a rope or string w/o creating a loophole. The whole purpose requires a loophole at some point in time.


https://grammarist.com/interesting-wor​ds/loophole/#:~:text=The%20word%20loop​hole%20is%20commonly,in%20regards%20to​%20tax%20law.&text=These%20narrow%20sl​its%20were%20known,or%20a%20outlet%20o​f%20escape.

I guess it is a very old word. If DL:DR, it refers to the 16th century arrow slits in castles, spelled lupen. Archers used them. So it is literally a hole in a wall.
 
shaggai
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I was growing up in the 70s, was always subjected to the crying native American commercial about the pollution that we subjected our waterways to. Obviously the only thing those in the government learned is that we need to go back to those days.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Sure, if by "reservoir" you mean "power plant cooling pond."  If your community gets its water from a cooling pond you've got bigger problems.


Not a particularly helpful article.

Coal ash is a problem but if a site has a purpose built cooling pond that isn't open for recreational use, then it's not clear why you'd try to have that meet Clean Water Act requirements.

If a large reservoir is used for cooling water but isn't exposed to coal ash, then that also doesn't seem to be an issue.

Are environmental groups implying that if something is used for cooling water, then it be classified as a cooling pond and therefore the power company is then not responsible for contamination that might occur from coal ash near it?
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: Alcoa & The TVA didn't create all of those lakes because they love water skiing.


A lot of those are for hydro power though, and are legit reservoirs instead of cooling ponds.
 
recombobulator [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: recombobulator: Sure, if by "reservoir" you mean "power plant cooling pond."  If your community gets its water from a cooling pond you've got bigger problems.

Not a particularly helpful article.

Coal ash is a problem but if a site has a purpose built cooling pond that isn't open for recreational use, then it's not clear why you'd try to have that meet Clean Water Act requirements.

If a large reservoir is used for cooling water but isn't exposed to coal ash, then that also doesn't seem to be an issue.

Are environmental groups implying that if something is used for cooling water, then it be classified as a cooling pond and therefore the power company is then not responsible for contamination that might occur from coal ash near it?


I'm not a hydrologist or whatever kind of engineer designs power plant cooling systems, but it seems to me that the simplest thing would be to ensure that return water exiting the power plant was clean.  It's already flowing through pipes, so it should be relatively straightforward to filter it before it reaches the pond.  Then you wouldn't have to worry about the pond, and the clean water act could continue to apply.

But that would make too much sense.  And what the hell do I know anyway?
 
Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ec.europa.euView Full Size
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shaggai: When I was growing up in the 70s, was always subjected to the crying native American commercial about the pollution that we subjected our waterways to. Obviously the only thing those in the government learned is that we need to go back to those days.


He's italian.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.