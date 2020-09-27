 Skip to content
(Japan Times)   Japan declares war on the fax machine. This is not an article from 1995   (japantimes.co.jp) divider line
    More: Amusing, Fax, Internet fax, first hanko, administrative reform minister, Taro Kono, fax machine, administrative work, hanko stamp  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...one of the most common complaints that caught his attention, he said, was the fact that certain types of writing utensils - such as fountain pens and ballpoint pens - are often required when signing names for application forms.

I *love* my Japanese Ohto brand ballpoint pens:

I have the Horizon in black:
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


And the Multi-function (black, red, and pencil):
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size


These are well-made, relatively inexpensive pens. I ordered them from a stationery store in Portland, Oregon. Little Otsu.

Use them for journal writing. My handwriting sucks, but these are nice pens to write with, and the small-ish looking refills seem to last a long time.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tell that to hospitals violating hipaa laws with every unsecured page sent.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not a fax, but close enough.

Office Space - Printer Scene (UNCENSORED)
Youtube N9wsjroVlu8
 
Und Becks [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's two years old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've heard this for a while. While Japan has a lot of advanced technology, they're oddly stuck in the past in a number of ways. Flip phones are still in vogue, for instance.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had to send documents to state tax dep. Has so much fun when they said I could just fax them in. I don't own a Telegraph.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

How are they for signing on a tablet screen, or an electronic signature pad?

Because that's the crux of the issue, the mandate to sign things in ink means no electronic signatures.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yeah, I get that. Japanese companies do make some fine writing instruments, though.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you're going to the effort of dropping hanko/chops, why would you replace them with signatures... another anachronism only slightly more credible than astrology and phrenology?  Let alone "signatures" smeared with your fingertip on a 180x40 pixel digitizer?

At least in the digital realm of things, a modern PKI/smartcard signature is so much better than a chicken scratch John Hancock, and the technology to do that well is over 30 years old now.  There are ways to translate that into physical documents (at the risk of fedora-tipping, one actually valid use of blockchains).
 
nobody11155
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dead wrong.  The US government regulations are so clear that even FARK readers can usually understand them.

A fax is just fine as long as both machines are placed where non authorized people can't easily see it.
- Example don't place it right next to the check-in station.  Put it around the corner where the patients walking by can't see it.

A regular email is just fine as long as both accounts are only accessed by people who are authorized to see the emails.
- Example don't use a generic public account that the temp reads.

A copy machine doesn't need any super secret squirrel encryption.
- Example either don't save copies on the hard drive or if you do wipe it before getting rid of the machine.

Not that the clear rules will stop liars, ah, I mean salespeople, from claiming that you need to buy their latest overpriced cr*p, ah, I mean solution.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hell, when I dealt with New Jersey on a property matter 5-6 years back, I had to FedEx in documents on proper-bond-weight watermarked paper.  Standard paper would not do, let alone a fax.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fun fact about Fax Machines:

North Korea still uses Fax Machines to send threats to South Korea.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Japan is a mature culture. And while they're obsessed with innovation and fads, actual lasting chages are slow to roll out.

How slow?  They still have some business customs leftover from the Edo Period when younger samurai were seated back to the door because they were more expendable if enemies attacked, and while it might be an anachronism from the bubble era trying to revive the bushido spirit in salarymen, I'm personally convinced they just figured out a way that works and stuck with.
 
