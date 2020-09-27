 Skip to content
(Twitter)   It looks a lot like all of the fears about a COVID-Labor Day surge were warranted   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's hoping they're all Red Hats.  Scum.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Labor day + return to school/college
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whew, good thing Florida is re-opening.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Labor day + return to school/college


This week many Republican governors are lifting the restrictions on bar and restaurant occupancy.  I predict an even higher spike in a few weeks.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: GardenWeasel: Labor day + return to school/college

This week many Republican governors are lifting the restrictions on bar and restaurant occupancy.  I predict an even higher spike in a few weeks.


Yep. It's going to be constantly increasing thru January.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sin'sHero: Whew, good thing Florida is re-opening.


Yep. These people are so dumb, they're going to make it impossible to safely go to the polls, which will disproportionately hurt... themselves. You couldn't draw this up any better.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: Sin'sHero: Whew, good thing Florida is re-opening.

Yep. These people are so dumb, they're going to make it impossible to safely go to the polls, which will disproportionately hurt... themselves. You couldn't draw this up any better.


It's all intentional. The areas hardest hit will be the cities, so they will get  emergency lockdown measures right before the election, while the rural areas will be free to go about their business.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A friend is manager level for contact tracing in our red state.  It is a shiat show of aholes refusing to quarantine themselves or their children.  Both as 'close contacts' or with active infections.  Infected kids going to daycare or playing sports.

It's why my kids are remote learning and I double mask at work (a neck gaiter under a regular mask).
 
