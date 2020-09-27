 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Cops are resigning en masse because, dammit, they're not school teachers, they don't want to feel under appreciated   (ajc.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't let the door hit you on the way out.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good.  Use their salary money to hire social workers and drug intervention experts.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. We overpolice everyone anyhow.

Take the money that would have gone to them and do something actually useful with it for once.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well...
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...bye
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Surely they'll be able to find a job that doesn't hold them accountable for their actions.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Surely they'll be able to find a job that doesn't hold them accountable for their actions.


tinyviolin.jpg
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hopefully all the ones who like to beat people and shoot people in the back.

Hey cops, you do realize you only look guilty by doing this.  Why don't you give being a decent human being a shot? (pardon the pun)
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PaulRB: Hopefully all the ones who like to beat people and shoot people in the back.

Hey cops, you do realize you only look guilty by doing this.  Why don't you give being a decent human being a shot? (pardon the pun)


I can hear the laughter from here. They weren't hired to be decent people; they were hired to be the boot on the neck of certain groups to keep them from getting too 'uppity'.
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Step 1.  Terrorize minority groups
Step 2.  When minority groups start resisting, up the violence (towards everyone)
Step 3.  When called out for bad behavior, up the violence even more
Step 4.  When called out for bad behavior beyond the ability of The People to ignore, stop policing
Step 5.  Watch rising crime rates
Step 6.  Profit?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how will those tiny municipalities pay their bills if they don't have cops around to ticket every black owned vehicle they see?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The general climate in the Atlanta Police Department right now is one of uncertainty about the rules of engagement."

There's that militarization thing again.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
grumpcatgood.jpg
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Can't we just fire them?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Warehouses in the meth district need security guards. I hear it pays like 10 bucks an hour. I'm sure those pallets of cardboard and/or inkjet printers will appreciate you more.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, the cops with a conscience are resigning because they can't stomach what's going down. The only ones left will be the neo-Nazis.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Once again, the police are so close but yet miss the mark.

The real issue is a lack of trust with police. If you don't have that, you can't do an effective job.

It's common sense but seems like a foreign concept to police unions and such.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Police effectiveness drops in high crime areas due to attrition and crime rises.  Who could possibly have predicted that?

Oh right, anyone who doesn't have their head up their ass.  But defund the police!
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

potierrh: Step 1.  Terrorize minority groups
Step 2.  When minority groups start resisting, up the violence (towards everyone)
Step 3.  When called out for bad behavior, up the violence even more
Step 4.  When called out for bad behavior beyond the ability of The People to ignore, stop policing
Step 5.  Watch rising crime rates
Step 6.  Profit?


When the NYPD Union went on a "work-to-rule" (as best of a slowdown as they could get away with, without having an illegal strike) all major crime rate indicators WENT DOWN.

This brought on the quickest end to a strike ever.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Option 1: Leave us alone and let us do our jobs however we want with no complaints.

Option 2: ...or else, we will deploy further strategic incompetence by slowing down or ignoring service calls even more, calling in sick, retiring early or just quitting and leave you to the thieves, murderers and rapists.

There's apparently no option in the middle somewhere for the police unions.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mr.Insightful: potierrh: Step 1.  Terrorize minority groups
Step 2.  When minority groups start resisting, up the violence (towards everyone)
Step 3.  When called out for bad behavior, up the violence even more
Step 4.  When called out for bad behavior beyond the ability of The People to ignore, stop policing
Step 5.  Watch rising crime rates
Step 6.  Profit?

When the NYPD Union went on a "work-to-rule" (as best of a slowdown as they could get away with, without having an illegal strike) all major crime rate indicators WENT DOWN.

This brought on the quickest end to a strike ever.


How is that relevant to what TFA is talking about in Atlanta where crime is going up?

I'm happy the officers are voting with their feet.  Unfortunately, innocent people are going to get killed by criminals, and you'll probably have some incidents that go sideways due to a less experienced police force, but that's what the politicians are essentially asking for.

Hope they are happy with what happens next.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
DRTFA, but probably will just leave the hardcore racist headcrackers.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmm...
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Option 1: Leave us alone and let us do our jobs however we want with no complaints.

Option 2: ...or else, we will deploy further strategic incompetence by slowing down or ignoring service calls even more, calling in sick, retiring early or just quitting and leave you to the thieves, murderers and rapists.

There's apparently no option in the middle somewhere for the police unions.


For option 1, you misspelled "let us do the jobs according to the procedures you issued".
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hmm...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I bet a large part of the "rise in crime" is the result of the police uncooking the books. It's easy to make crimes disappear when you need to show low crimes rates, it's just as easy to make them appear when you want the opposite.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as we don't have to pay them pensions, or anything else, I say fine.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about don't let the cops buy farking anything from military surplus!? When do non-SWAT cops ever need an APC or any other armored vehicle? Or any longarm?

Beat cops each get a 9mm (maaaaaaaybe a .45, but only after >5 years on the force), a flashlight, and a bottle of pepper spray. If you don't make the cut for SWAT, you don't get the tacticool. Wonder how many cops will suddenly decide they're not meant for it.

/I don't know what's the standard loadout for cops obviously
//loadout probably includes racism anyway
 
vinn01
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: But how will those tiny municipalities pay their bills if they don't have cops around to ticket every black owned vehicle they see?


They hire "enforcement officers" from Serco to ticket nearly every white-black-brown owned vehicle they see.

/ already happening
// Serco is one of the biggest government providers you're never heard of
 
drayno76
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MegaLib
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They're leaving as we are going to legally Defund / Abolish police departments starting in February.  Progressives will win the Presidency, House and Senate and we are going to make it count.   We will have Medicare for all, free Public education, UBI and we will pack the SCOTUS.  "Crime" is caused by lack of social democratic welfare programs.  We will meet all of the crimobogenic needs and eliminate crime.  Only the national guard will have guns, as was intended before the republicans wrongly interpreted the 2A
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image 425x140]
Hmm...


It should be on the main page, not politics tab, but that is what the mods chose.  I paid more in taxes than that farker.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sorry, criminogenic needs
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What do they want, a handjob and a card from Hallmark?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Back in May, just before Atlanta's summer of unrest began, Gaither took a break that lasted through much of the summer, a time when violent crime in Atlanta skyrocketed.

Yet during her absence, "not one white shirt called," said Gaither, using the nickname reserved for police higher-ups. "It was very disheartening. That's when I decided it was time to leave."

Wait, you left the police force because your superiors respected your time off and didn't bother you during it?

Your superiors are not your friends, and they never should be in any sane job.  "Friendly but not friends" is the best kind of management.  They shouldn't be calling you to socialize because that's not appropriate, and they shouldn't be calling you for work-related purposes because you're taking time off.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

potierrh: Step 1.  Terrorize minority groups
Step 2.  When minority groups start resisting, up the violence (towards everyone)
Step 3.  When called out for bad behavior, up the violence even more
Step 4.  When called out for bad behavior beyond the ability of The People to ignore, stop policing
Step 5.  Watch rising crime rates
Step 6.  Profit?


Crime rates continue to drop
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They want all the OT they've been getting in their pension.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good. When new cops get hired they can be trained properly and not pick up the bad habits of the old guard.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh no. Where in a country of over 300 million people will ever find anyone to replace them?

Maybe this time we can get some that aren't interested in shooting black folks just for funsies.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The wrist slaps for killing unarmed black people is just too much for them to take.
 
Terminal Accessory [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
GOOD.

Replace 'em with counselors and social workers.

Defunding complete.
 
MegaLib
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Defund / Abolish
 
