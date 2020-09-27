 Skip to content
 
(KOB4)   Mommy, they're hitting back. It's not fair, mommy
    Amusing, Police, police officers, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, police departments, times officers, law enforcement officers, President Donald Trump, police agencies  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stop killing black people. You'll be amazed at the results.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stop killing American citizens.

Know how when you murder Ahghanis, Iraqis, and Pakastanis they grow up to think its ok to shoot back?

Same logic holds here.

Except we have a history of killing tyrants.
We have some old, faded parchment laying around to remind us.

You want to act like redcoats, do not act shocked when the trees and stone walls start firing back.

Or, you could, you know....
Stop killing American citizens
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like the person in the mirror, police officers, maybe you should try to change.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an ancient proverb that covers this;
"Don't start nothing, won't be nothing"
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not nearly enough, though.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You signed up for the job. Don't like it? Quit.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop executing American citizens.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I thought we all had to understand how dangerous the job is and that it's all spilt second decisions, life or death shiat every day.

Oh wait, that's highrise steel workers.  Grow the hell up people.  A badge isn't a hunting license, so don't get butthurt over making your own lives that much harder.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark thinks this is ok

A man walks up to a squad car and opens fire on two sheriff's deputies sitting inside. Two police officers are shot after responding to sounds of gunfire during a protest.

Hatfield, McCoy, McCoy, Hatfield
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
James Brown Static Pt 1 & 2
Youtube ifsN119zQDY
 
Valacirca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat this thread went full crazy racist uncle super fast.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
im for police reform but there's no way im celibrating their killings nor even calling them justified.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.
 
zang
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Stop executing American citizens.


John Wayne Gacy was an American citizen.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
it will get to the point that when a black guy approaches a cop he can draw his weapon...
 
moto-geek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Fark thinks this is ok

A man walks up to a squad car and opens fire on two sheriff's deputies sitting inside. Two police officers are shot after responding to sounds of gunfire during a protest.

Hatfield, McCoy, McCoy, Hatfield


This is not okay. None of it is. But it is understandable. Hatfield started it, and McCoy got sick of taking it for so long. Hard to blame them.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Banacek
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark is now Stormfront? There actually was a time where mods deleted racist bullshiat.
 
trialpha
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Maxor: so a little better but not exactly against the point of the graphic.


Given that the graphic claims "Whites killed by Blacks - 81%", the graphic seems to be trying to claim that black people are killing everybody.

However, with the real statistics, it's "Whites kill whites, black kill blacks" which isn't really that interesting.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maxor:
so a little better but not exactly against the point of the graphic.

The only point of that graphic was to instill fear into racist morons like yourself.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Banacek: Fark is now Stormfront? There actually was a time where mods deleted racist bullshiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Banacek: Fark is now Stormfront? There actually was a time where mods deleted racist bullshiat.


There was? Must have been before my time. I've only been here *checks profile* 13 years.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"All of this has happened before, and it will all happen again."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I still say the LA Sheriff's execution style killing was a hit between two of the LASD gangs that are starting to face a lot of FBI and press attention ... they're killing snitches and rivals to keep the stories contained.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: Fark thinks this is ok

A man walks up to a squad car and opens fire on two sheriff's deputies sitting inside. Two police officers are shot after responding to sounds of gunfire during a protest.

Hatfield, McCoy, McCoy, Hatfield


Go back to your grave with the rest of the zombies.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.


Or, we can start treating policing as a necessity in modern society and not just allow them to be an occupying military force..
 
Maxor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Valacirca: Maxor:
so a little better but not exactly against the point of the graphic.

The only point of that graphic was to instill fear into racist morons like yourself.


Oh I thought the point was to get black people to stop killing ourselves.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Murdering and thieving isn't as popular as it used to be.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Fancy_Bear: Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.

Or, we can start treating policing as a necessity in modern society and not just allow them to be an occupying military force..


Nature abhors a vacuum. When cops start phoning it in and don't get out of their car or leave the precinct unless they absolutely have to, the average citizen (red and yellow, black and white) will be on their own. It will be DIY.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.


I'll be fine but I appreciate your concern.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"With anger at police high, officers face greater danger."

Wow, I guess they're finally getting close to surpassing mechanics. Kill a few more unarmed people and maybe they can face the same level of danger as the guy with the leafblower outside your office.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
boozehat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Stop executing American citizens.


But playing Simon Says is so much more exciting when you're told you'll be executed if you lose!

Disturbing video shows unarmed man begging before fatal police shooting
Youtube OflGwyWcft8
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: "With anger at police high, officers face greater danger."

Wow, I guess they're finally getting close to surpassing mechanics. Kill a few more unarmed people and maybe they can face the same level of danger as the guy with the leafblower outside your office.

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x683]


Yeah, but what about all of Harry Callahan's partners that got waxed?  Those were detectives too.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: hlehmann: Fancy_Bear: Civilians, arm yourselves, store you weapons safely, and learn how to use them. You soon will be on your own more than you ever have been before.

Or, we can start treating policing as a necessity in modern society and not just allow them to be an occupying military force..

Nature abhors a vacuum. When cops start phoning it in and don't get out of their car or leave the precinct unless they absolutely have to, the average citizen (red and yellow, black and white) will be on their own. It will be DIY.


Ooga Booga!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

boozehat: chuggernaught: Stop executing American citizens.

But playing Simon Says is so much more exciting when you're told you'll be executed if you lose!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OflGwyWc​ft8]


And the worst part: The cop who did the shooting is now collecting a huge disability payout because he was traumatized by himself shooting an unarmed man. He's not in prison. He never served a moment of time for murder. He just went home and started collecting large paychecks to cope with his grief.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Wait, I thought we all had to understand how dangerous the job is and that it's all spilt second decisions, life or death shiat every day.

Oh wait, that's highrise steel workers.  Grow the hell up people.  A badge isn't a hunting license, so don't get butthurt over making your own lives that much harder.


As far as dangerous jobs go cops aren't even in the Top Ten.
 
Secret Troll Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"In all, 472 officers suffered some form of injury during the protests"

Ok. Cool. Lets see what killedbypolice.net says


"721 People Have Been Shot and Killed by Police in 2020 - (Updated: 09/22/2020)"

That's almost double. And that is ONLY the extrajudicial executions. This doesn't count people who've had arms, legs, ribs skulls broken, eyes shot out, teeth knocked down their throats, paralyzed, necks broken, etc.

If the murderpigs can't take it, maybe they shouldn't dish it out. They'll find we're quite capable of defending ourselves from even state-sanctioned gangs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Flappyhead: Wait, I thought we all had to understand how dangerous the job is and that it's all spilt second decisions, life or death shiat every day.

Oh wait, that's highrise steel workers.  Grow the hell up people.  A badge isn't a hunting license, so don't get butthurt over making your own lives that much harder.

As far as dangerous jobs go cops aren't even in the Top Ten.


Yeah but you think protests caused COVID-19, so what do you know?
 
Mock26
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Waaa.
 
boozehat
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WilderKWight: boozehat: chuggernaught: Stop executing American citizens.

But playing Simon Says is so much more exciting when you're told you'll be executed if you lose!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OflGwyWc​ft8]

And the worst part: The cop who did the shooting is now collecting a huge disability payout because he was traumatized by himself shooting an unarmed man. He's not in prison. He never served a moment of time for murder. He just went home and started collecting large paychecks to cope with his grief.


It's the American way.

This is why I would never call the police.  If someone is trying to kill me, I've got a 1:1 chance.  If I call and 6 dudes show up, its 7:1 chance.  I can do math.  At least I have a chance with one person; 7 possibly trying to kill me... that's a hard pass.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.