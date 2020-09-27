 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Michael Vick is working doggedly to restore voting rights to felons in Florida   (ktla.com) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Felony, Michael Bloomberg, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick, Elections, Democracy, voting rights restoration process, Conviction, Voting  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 9:53 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just include a clause that you don't pay the fines of anyone involved in Neo-Nazi or white supremacist groups, and the Republicans won't benefit at all from this activity.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Also, Vic is still an asshole for what he did to those poor dogs, but this is a step in the right direction to redeem himself.  Just a hundred thousand more steps to go.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No, Vick. farking go away. This is a noble cause and we don't need your craven animal cruelty taint on it. Die in an alley and get eaten by feral cats.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Just include a clause that you don't pay the fines of anyone involved in Neo-Nazi or white supremacist groups, and the Republicans won't benefit at all from this activity.


I dunno, maybe seeing blacks and jews buy their rights back and seeing the GOP fight them tooth and nail will reach some of them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Just include a clause that you don't pay the fines of anyone involved in Neo-Nazi or white supremacist groups, and the Republicans won't benefit at all from this activity.


You're so cool.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Also, Vic is still an asshole for what he did to those poor dogs, but this is a step in the right direction to redeem himself.  Just a hundred thousand more steps to go.


This. I'm super glad this dude is trying to redeem himself. But it takes a special kind of sadistic to torture dogs. Like, that will always be in the back of my mind.

But good for him. Real redemption is about striving for redemption, not about attaining it.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No, Vick. farking go away. This is a noble cause and we don't need your craven animal cruelty taint on it. Die in an alley and get eaten by feral cats.


Tom Coughlin agrees.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a dog fight dog world and I'm wearing  underoos  underwear or...something.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: No, Vick. farking go away. This is a noble cause and we don't need your craven animal cruelty taint on it. Die in an alley and get eaten by feral cats.


eh. I have no problem with him trying to do good. I also see pretty much no way i could consider him redeemed until he dies and we can view the balance of his deeds. Until then, he is welcome to keep trying in earnest.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.