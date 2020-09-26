 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Man arrested after firing semi-automatic-style rifle four or five times when police arrive and which Golden Girl played Sue Ann Nivens in The Mary Tyler Moore Show?   (wcax.com) divider line
gopher321
3 hours ago  
+1, ha ha
 
Xai
3 hours ago  
So let me get this straight, a white guy walked out towards police armed with a rifle, fired said rifle four or five times and yet they tried to talk him in?

If it was a black guy they'd have shot him when he walked out because they thought he might have had a gun.

It's the double standards that cause the protests, if trump supporters really hated the riots/protests they could be campaigning against the things that cause them - the fact they aren't shows they are full of shiat and love the violence.
 
wejash
2 hours ago  
It's alright because they're all white.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
2 hours ago  
Damn fine headline, subby.  First class.
 
elvisaintdead
1 hour ago  
Subby's got spunk.  +1.
 
sirrerun
1 hour ago  
I searched IMDB for "You Best Believe He...", and got no results.
 
Schlubbe
1 hour ago  
Folks, we have our HOTY right here
 
FNG
1 hour ago  
subs:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
56 minutes ago  
That's how you write a headline.
 
rjakobi
27 minutes ago  

wejash: It's alright because they're all white.


But none of them are truly Betty.
 
jtown
23 minutes ago  

rjakobi: wejash: It's alright because they're all white.

But none of them are truly Betty.


Betty was.
 
oopsboom
23 minutes ago  
thats great subs
 
smokewon
22 minutes ago  
Subby...you're supposed to say TA-DA!!
 
fusillade762
21 minutes ago  
semi-automatic-style

Ugh.  I hate how ignorant journalists are about guns.  It's either semi-automatic or it's not.
 
Barnstormer
20 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate!
 
Focks
19 minutes ago  
I don't get the headline at all.
 
Name Withheld
17 minutes ago  
Bet he white

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
16 minutes ago  

fusillade762: semi-automatic-style

Ugh.  I hate how ignorant journalists are about guns.  It's either semi-automatic or it's not.


I have a semi-automatic style gun.  It's semi-automatic but it's semi-automatic style too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay
14 minutes ago  

fusillade762: semi-automatic-style

Ugh.  I hate how ignorant journalists are about guns.  It's either semi-automatic or it's not.


You totally can't understand what happened when they make egregious errors like that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
14 minutes ago  

Focks: I don't get the headline at all.


Have you ever posted before?
 
Billy Liar
13 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
evilsofa
13 minutes ago  

Focks: I don't get the headline at all.


Bettyu Don't was not on The Mary Tyler Moore Show.
 
oopsboom
13 minutes ago  

Abox: fusillade762: semi-automatic-style

Ugh.  I hate how ignorant journalists are about guns.  It's either semi-automatic or it's not.

I have a semi-automatic style gun.  It's semi-automatic but it's semi-automatic style too.

[Fark user image 269x179]


it could have been semi-automatic in the less scary hunting style :)

yes, i hate this shiat tier journalism too
 
jso2897
12 minutes ago  

jaytkay: fusillade762: semi-automatic-style

Ugh.  I hate how ignorant journalists are about guns.  It's either semi-automatic or it's not.

You totally can't understand what happened when they make egregious errors like that.

[Fark user image 186x266] [View Full Size image _x_]


It's all about integrity in guns journalism.
 
RatBomb
10 minutes ago  
Police say they were able to de-escalate the situation and take Alden into custody

So it is possible?  Huh.
 
Billy Liar
3 minutes ago  

rjakobi: wejash: It's alright because they're all white.

But none of them are truly Betty.


Bettish but not truly betty.  Even Betsomesque.
 
Petite Mel
2 minutes ago  
Mug shot:
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
