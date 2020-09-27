 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Oregon State Police photographed joking and talking to Proud Boys member who assaulted a Black journalist covering a Proud Boys rally (w/pictures)   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Obvious, shot  
•       •       •

1366 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Sep 2020 at 5:52 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some of those that work forces...
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every last one of these white supremacist terrorists need to be fired. The police need to built back from the ground up.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

WalkingCarpet: Some of those that work forces...


</thread>
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, you mean THIS white supremacist?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police to shortly issue apology to white supremacist community for not shooting the journalist.
 
limboslam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very likely a cop.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!
 
Usernate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one am just going to sit and comment on the internet while our country is stripped away by fascists.

Who's with me? Revolution never!
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hate crime
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


#3 is pretty easy to answer - it's because police officers are racist, power drunk, violent, stupid, corrupt fascists who fully support violence against minorities (and anyone that doesn't support them). They were just hanging out with like minded people.

The saying "All Cops are Bad" is hyperbole. It should be changed to "Most Cops are Bad", which would be 100% true. The American police are an almost entirely corrupted and toxic system who no longer works for the communities they work in, but view the people in those communities as their enemies.
 
gunga galunga
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good apples.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they shot that one guy, so your argument is invalid.
 
FlyinS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


What is your preferred condiment to go with boot flavor?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

AsInMarx: "A fascist committed violence, but whoopsy daisy the police didn't do anything about it and let them go. Oh, well, they're looking for him real hard now" [30 minutes later] "It appears the police know the guy and we're chilling with him before the violence." Every farking time https://t.co/pmNnE163Pi


I'm wondering where that poster from yesterday's thread about some State Police getting federal powers and they responded how "No wonder the police are upset, even the good ones are getting called out and threatened with doxing."

Yeah, about that.  These are "the good ones."  All buddy buddy with actual racists and fascists.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As we all know the red hats are the brown shirts of 75 years ago.   The same boot of fascism enforcing the will of an insane government.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


Always. It's always a conspiracy.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


No this doesn't sound plausible at all.

Wanna talk about pizzagate?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ACAB
 
Fissile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

#3 is pretty easy to answer - it's because police officers are racist, power drunk, violent, stupid, corrupt fascists who fully support violence against minorities (and anyone that doesn't support them). They were just hanging out with like minded people.

The saying "All Cops are Bad" is hyperbole. It should be changed to "Most Cops are Bad", which would be 100% true. The American police are an almost entirely corrupted and toxic system who no longer works for the communities they work in, but view the people in those communities as their enemies.


Apparently they've gotten bored because they've stopped limiting their thuggery to just racial/ethinic minorities.   Recently in Jersey a town council member who is viewed by the municipal cops as 'anti-police'  because she insisted they start filling out time sheets, was deliberately run down in front of the police station by an appointed official of the township.  The area in front of the PD HQ is covered by surveillance cameras from every angle.  Cops responded with:  We didn't see nuttin.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


While you're waiting for nit-picking details that will never show up, this country is being flushed down the toilet.

And by the way, that journalist may be Black, but his enormous balls are brass-colored, for covering a rally like that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But don't you dare suggest that the cops who volunteered to work this event are willing to be jackbooted thugs for the low low price of a few hours of time and a half pay. Heaven forbid these assholes should have protesters showing up at their homes.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Fissile: SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

#3 is pretty easy to answer - it's because police officers are racist, power drunk, violent, stupid, corrupt fascists who fully support violence against minorities (and anyone that doesn't support them). They were just hanging out with like minded people.

The saying "All Cops are Bad" is hyperbole. It should be changed to "Most Cops are Bad", which would be 100% true. The American police are an almost entirely corrupted and toxic system who no longer works for the communities they work in, but view the people in those communities as their enemies.

Apparently they've gotten bored because they've stopped limiting their thuggery to just racial/ethinic minorities.   Recently in Jersey a town council member who is viewed by the municipal cops as 'anti-police'  because she insisted they start filling out time sheets, was deliberately run down in front of the police station by an appointed official of the township.  The area in front of the PD HQ is covered by surveillance cameras from every angle.  Cops responded with:  We didn't see nuttin.


That's always been pretty standard practice, it didn't used to get much coverage.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Oregon State Police photographed joking and talking to Proud Boys member who assaulted a Black journalist covering a Proud Boys rally"

Headline is ten words longer than necessary to still be offensive.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


A wild "we need more info" guy appears.

The proud boy just happened to be wearing the same stuff on different days?  Is that what you're saying?  Or are you saying the Police talked to him AFTER the assauly and then let him go?

Or are you saying the black guy that was beaten may have deserved it?

So it doesnt matter that cops were chatting with the white supremacist?

The video and everything leading up to the proud boy kicking a guy in the head exists.  Which is why the cops are now looking for him for asdault charges.  But you keep on white knight in racists.  We got you.

Also, here is a guide on how to read EXIF data so you can check the event date and times yourself.
https://www.howtogeek.com/354802/how-​t​o-view-exif-metadata-for-photos-on-an-​iphone-or-ipad/
 
kobrakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


What could have happened before the photo to justify the kick to the face?
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That sucks but there's nothing we can do about it.  The police just showed up one day and the government can't do anything about this totally unrelated group of people.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kobrakai: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

What could have happened before the photo to justify the kick to the face?


Believe it or not - just being black is good enough for some people.
 
AeAe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: Police to shortly issue apology to white supremacist community for not shooting the journalist.


Cops love shooting black people.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm sure I'll get flamed for this but...

If you walk up to some cops and be friendly and polite, say something like thanks for your service and the like, you can probably get them to smile and shake your hand.

/Can't blame anyone for not giving cops the complete benefit of the doubt.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


Feel free to present an alternate narrative and convince us all that it's more likely.
 
AeAe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


There's no conspiracy. Its well-known that white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement. Its not a stretch that they would align with right-wing fascists.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SirGeorgeBurkelwitzIII: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

#3 is pretty easy to answer - it's because police officers are racist, power drunk, violent, stupid, corrupt fascists who fully support violence against minorities (and anyone that doesn't support them). They were just hanging out with like minded people.

The saying "All Cops are Bad" is hyperbole. It should be changed to "Most Cops are Bad", which would be 100% true. The American police are an almost entirely corrupted and toxic system who no longer works for the communities they work in, but view the people in those communities as their enemies.


Those cops who aren't doing this shiat... are allowing their cowrkers to do it, and doing nothing about it.

Which is the same as doing it themselves.

Thus, we are back to ACAB.
 
minorshan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kobrakai: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

What could have happened before the photo to justify the kick to the face?


Maybe he's (commenter) one of those people who thinks a Yo Mama joke or just looking at them sideways or taking a picture at all in public justifies violence.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

limboslam: [Fark user image image 425x211]


We know you cheer on white supremacists and cops assaulting journalists. It's what you do. You're basically the toady goading the bully hoping you don't get the next beating.
 
tekmo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?
But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


The speed by which you're willing to jump face-first on that police cock would almost be impressive if it wasn't so busy being pathetic.

Anyway, you're obviously an enthusiastic little fellator, and I'm sure they really, really appreciate your service.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!


As far as #1 - what could possibly justify kicking a guy in the head sitting on the ground?

The rest of your argument is irrelevant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It seems the people who would defend cops are the bad guys.
 
paygun [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AeAe: There's no conspiracy. Its well-known that white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement.


Why is that allowed?
 
Fissile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AeAe: State_College_Arsonist: Wow, so much context.

1) Do we have video of what led up the the first picture?
2) Do we have time/date confirmation of the second picture, and that it took place after the first picture?
3) Do we know why the police were talking to the guy in the second picture?

But, no, let's make snap judgements!  It's all a conspiracy!

There's no conspiracy. Its well-known that white supremacists have infiltrated law enforcement IN 1839 Its not a stretch that they would align with right-wing fascists.


Fixed it.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.