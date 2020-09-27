 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   And you thought your real job sucks: Desperate out of work Internet influencers now using a fake private jet studio set to pretend they're flying in luxury (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
<shrug> we're living in fake times, where everyone tries to present an airbrushed version of themselves to the outside world.

Just an extension of social media facades and curated Zoom backgrounds
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Influencer" was never a career.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ms Bum Bum article was much better reading
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AVG blocked 4 botnet attacks from that link.
 
Bergo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is being influenced??
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bergo: Who is being influenced??


Twits. By tweets, from twats.

It's twue!
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hummmm.... Where have I seen this before?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy8HP​S​IFXEM
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They're paying way too much.  A toilet seat costs $6.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
real_kibo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Between the bad paint job, the windows that look out onto nothing, and the Ikea furniture, that wouldn't fool anyone who's ever been on a real private jet like the one I keep in my basement.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mjjt: <shrug> we're living in fake times, where everyone tries to present an airbrushed version of themselves to the outside world.

Just an extension of social media facades and curated Zoom backgrounds


Never mind no one wants to hear the truth anyway
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.


Just who the hell do these people actually "influence"?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: AVG blocked 4 botnet attacks from that link.


I got rid of my AVG after it kept quarantining System Mechanic and other apps.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pfft.  It's the 21st century, morons.  Anybody that's still "flying" in a fake jet, and not a fake spaceship doesn't deserve the fake number of followers they've faked.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.


Sure it is -- It's just the "new" job title formerly known as "scammer"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.

Sure it is -- It's just the "new" job title formerly known as "scammer"


Scammer?
Every CEO is a scammer.
Companies don't sell products anymore. They sell the the appearance of a product.
We've devolved to the point of orchestrating events to drain people of their finances.
Every thing is a scam to part you from you money.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.


I disagree.

media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
sidailurch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah? So it's like a TV studio, or a movie set. Or as close to one as an "influencer" will likely get.

I'll never understand the whole influencer thing. They literally exist to try to get you to buy things that they get paid to try to get you to buy. It's in the name!
 
mmojo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.

Just who the hell do these people actually "influence"?


I'm a member of an organization called The Influencers. Members get contacted anonymously and get invited to dinner (also anonymously) as an odd sort of initiation. After that dinner you get invited to influences parties where you are allowed to use your real name.

It sounds super douchy but the people you meet are extraordinary and have gigantic influence over their particular field. Science, arts, business, culture, it's a pretty wide group. None of them are using a fake jet as far as I know.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Bslim: "Influencer" was never a career.

I disagree.

[media3.s-nbcnews.com image 850x743]


The one on the left is a cult leader, more of a fat, orange, less stable Jim Jones.

/and much more dangerous
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can imagine the rental negotiation.

"We're Influencers!  We can get you lots of business so you should let us use the studio set for free!"
"But you are pretending you are on a private jet."
"Uh, yeah, is that important?"
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You could, y'know, just not be pathetic.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't get it. Teen me never took a single pic of me in the Dassault Falcon that Dad let me hop rides in to Cape Eleuthra every weekend.

Sometimes they put me in the Beech or the WW2 era DC-3.  Jet was nice but the DC3 pilot would always let me drive.

And no, coke was NOT involved.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have they run out of exotic cars to rent for the day?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Why are they charging £50/hr when the set is in California?
Is this part of BREXIT?
 
