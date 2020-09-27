 Skip to content
(Some Sad Guy)   1,000,000   (worldometers.info)
42
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
*winces* That was meant to say "1,000,000".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: *winces* That was meant to say "1,000,000".


The extra Zero is for Trump. It's a feature, not a bug.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wake Up Dead (Remastered)
Youtube Fas1dkyd-5w
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.


This. The supposedly most advanced nation on earth with 4.25% of the world population has almost a quarter of the total fatalities. All due to one enormous asshole.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.

This. The supposedly most advanced nation on earth with 4.25% of the world population has almost a quarter of the total fatalities. All due to one enormous asshole.

Just the one?

I don't think so. A nation within a nation of enormous assholes. Or let me rephrase that, a nation of enormous assholes within a bigger nation. There. Thats closer to accurate.

Fun fact:  the first organ of the human body to form in the fetus is the anus. Humans literally begin life as a-holes. Some evolve from this stage but some remain a-holes for their entire life and legacy.

Presumably this an example of ontogeny recapitulating phylogeny in some crude way. We evolved from the creatures with the first primative mouth anus to tube-shaped animals with notocords and guts, as well as separate mouths and anuses.

Trump is a throw-back to an earlier stage of orange blob fish that eats through its anus the way they kept that President dude alive for months when he couldn't swallow food. Like something out of a South Park episode, precisely.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Canada has one two hundredth 1/200th of the world's population but produces 2% of the world carbon emissions, a fact which is readily admitted and abused by denialists.

100x our share of the damage to support a lifestyle which compares favourably to Europeans and even Americans, at least in the bottom 80% or so of the population. The top 20% in Canada would be richer if they lived as Americans. But many are liberal enough to not care because they are generous (liberal) and good people. Not tight-fisted, tight-assed Victorian hypocrite mon.

By the way, Darwin is not responsible for Social Darwinism. That is the invention of Herbert Spencer, who also invented the phrase "survival of the fittest", a betrayal of Darwin's science and abolitionist liberal Quaker morality.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Darwin's my hero. Because he is big, and strong and brave, especially brave. Also, he was a bit OCD about things when he wanted to know something.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: OdradekRex: browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.

This. The supposedly most advanced nation on earth with 4.25% of the world population has almost a quarter of the total fatalities. All due to one enormous asshole.

Just the one? I don't think so. A nation within a nation of enormous assholes. Or let me rephrase that, a nation of enormous assholes within a bigger nation. There. Thats closer to accurate.

Fun fact:  the first organ of the human body to form in the fetus is the anus. Humans literally begin life as a-holes. Some evolve from this stage but some remain a-holes for their entire life and legacy.

Presumably this an example of ontogeny recapitulating phylogeny in some crude way. We evolved from the creatures with the first primative mouth anus to tube-shaped animals with notocords and guts, as well as separate mouths and anuses.

Trump is a throw-back to an earlier stage of orange blob fish that eats through its anus the way they kept that President dude alive for months when he couldn't swallow food. Like something out of a South Park episode, precisely.


You said assholes twice.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That is 1,000,000 lives in addition to the the lives that already grease the wheals of free trade capitalism .
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whatever, get your asses back to work and school, billionaires have shiat to buy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.

This. The supposedly most advanced nation on earth with 4.25% of the world population has almost a quarter of the total fatalities. All due to one enormous asshole.


Well, they're always described as "amazing numbers, amazing", not "amazingly good".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
When people say it's just like the flu, they must be anticipating results comparable to the Spanish Flu.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They all died to make Trump look bad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: OdradekRex: browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.

This. The supposedly most advanced nation on earth with 4.25% of the world population has almost a quarter of the total fatalities. All due to one enormous asshole.

Just the one? I don't think so. A nation within a nation of enormous assholes. Or let me rephrase that, a nation of enormous assholes within a bigger nation. There. Thats closer to accurate.

Fun fact:  the first organ of the human body to form in the fetus is the anus. Humans literally begin life as a-holes. Some evolve from this stage but some remain a-holes for their entire life and legacy.

Presumably this an example of ontogeny recapitulating phylogeny in some crude way. We evolved from the creatures with the first primative mouth anus to tube-shaped animals with notocords and guts, as well as separate mouths and anuses.

Trump is a throw-back to an earlier stage of orange blob fish that eats through its anus the way they kept that President dude alive for months when he couldn't swallow food. Like something out of a South Park episode, precisely.


If you don't sound like this person here you clearly haven't read American history that was honestly written
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: They all died to make Trump look bad.


Trump will just claim success that 800,000 Covid deaths were not in Merica
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: billionaires have shiat to buy.


to hell with em
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If all the current US COVID deaths happened in just one city it would mean that everyone in the 109th largest city, Birmingham Alabama would be a corpse.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: *winces* That was meant to say "1,000,000".


Still not correct without the appropriate pic.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


/aisle seat, etc.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level


I can't create peace in the Middle East. I can't solve world hunger.

But we knew how to prevent these deaths, and could have prevented them by taking simple precautions starting in January.
 
Thatguy!1984
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I keep running into people still saying it's not any more concerning than the flu. I've honestly gotten to the point where I want to shoot those individuals with a shotgun loaded with rock salt.
/I'm a Quaker
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: If all the current US COVID deaths happened in just one city it would mean that everyone in the 109th largest city, Birmingham Alabama would be a corpse.


So an improvement?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Romantics - One In A Million (Video)
Youtube JGAV8wvYdVI
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KB202: lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level

I can't create peace in the Middle East. I can't solve world hunger.

But we knew how to prevent these deaths, and could have prevented them by taking simple precautions starting in January.


But but...  the usual argument that these people have is to ignore the small problems, and fix the big ones.

If you don't have a grand, all-encompassing, plan to fix *everything* in one go, don't bother.  And because you don't have such a plan, nothing you say matters.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sadly, there has been too many cases of inflated and deflated numbers from both sides. We'll never know the actual death toll.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - 1,000,000
Youtube T4OGVvFXBAU
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good news is that death rate is down to under 4%.
 
Guairdean
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level


They probably ignore the 10,000 that die each month from starvation due to the lockdowns around the world, too.

AP News: 10,000 a month starve due to Coronavirus restrictions.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never expected living through a Pandemic to feel so farking stupid
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Most of this could've been avoided, including the upcoming depression. The main thing that 2020 did was to expose America for what it really is. To peel back the layers of the myths of America and American Exceptionalism. Our healthcare is the most expensive in the world. We have the most obese people which is a significant factor in the high death rate due to Covid-19. There are a lot of selfish and stupid people in America, and the virus has exposed it. And there is a lack of leadership and botched response so badly due to one mans ego and his inability to lead. The wanton disregard of human life by other fellow Americans is shocking to most, but to those of us who have been paying attention, this comes as no surprise. The rest of the world is watching...and they are horrified. It's appalling and abhorrent that we still can't get this right and it shows. 55,000 new cases yesterday and counting. If America gets out of this with less than 2-3 million dead, I will be shocked.

We might survive this as a nation.......might.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was gonna leave the video to Guns n Roses' "One In a Million" but I'm thinking that wouldn't go over well
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.


Don't worry it will be a third before you know it.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level


It matters because orange man fascist.

/I guess Nazi didn't stick
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KB202: lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level

I can't create peace in the Middle East. I can't solve world hunger.

But we knew how to prevent these deaths, and could have prevented them by taking simple precautions starting in January.


Pelosi was too busy with impeachment and remarks about xenophobia for that.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bobbyjoebobby: KB202: lifeslammer: 1 million is roughly .0125% of the worlds population

Did you feel the same for the millions (plural mind you) of displaced people in the middle east

Of the tens of millions who face hunger on a daily basis?

of the hundreds of millions who go through worse travesties on a daily or yearly basis?


Or does this one only matter because it might actually affect you on a personal level

I can't create peace in the Middle East. I can't solve world hunger.

But we knew how to prevent these deaths, and could have prevented them by taking simple precautions starting in January.

Pelosi was too busy with impeachment and remarks about xenophobia for that.


Yeah, Bunker boy would have been all over this from day one had be not been impeached. I bet you actually believe that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

browneye: And almost a fourth of those deaths occurred in the United States.


What is your point?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Did anybody else know there was a pandemic?
 
