(The Drive)   Begun the new killer drone beehive has: Huge new hangar facility at Area 51 points to drone swarm future   (thedrive.com) divider line
12
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some enterprising arduino programmer needs to design a tracking system that can identify cameras and hit it with a low power laser. Bye bye video feed.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

You could probably hide several cameras in there.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure.  That's just what they want you to believe.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ran Area 51 I would be building hangars in the shape of flying saucers or the starship Enterprise. None of this box nonsense.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So a large hanger means drone swarms, and not storage for very large aircraft?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The sand people walk in single hangars to hide their true numbers...
 
Artist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hope they have enough room for these guys!!!
 
sick_of_it
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am so glad the slaughterbots are real!! There is NO WAY EVER this can go south

\PS - can you imagine someone like trump with this?
\\or the home grown right wing terrorists

Slaughterbots
Youtube 9CO6M2HsoIA
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: So a large hanger means drone swarms, and not storage for very large aircraft?


The article covers this quote well. It's a large hanger with lots of small bays.  Assembly line style to process lots of drones quickly in stages.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If a democracy gives cutting lasers to a drone swarm, that is our extinction event. :(
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well...its at the soopersekrit base in the desert, so of COURSE it has to be drone associated.

Meanwhile:

Langley, VA
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hill UT
Fark user imageView Full Size


Shaw SC
Fark user imageView Full Size


WHAT ARE THEY HIDING?
Study it out, peeple!


/but yes, the Area51 is probably for aircraft in and out.
//be they UAV or whatever.
 
Artist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If a democracy gives cutting lasers to a drone swarm, that is our extinction event. :(


Sheese!!!! Look, wear the extra heavy duty tin foil hat-which reflects teh lasers beams back up to them and then will destroy teh drones. Like fast. Or a mirror. Lots of mirrors.
 
